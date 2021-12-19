Three arson incidents in three days on Cornell University campus

There’s been a third arson incident at Cornell University in three days.

WETM-TV reports the latest took place Friday inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall. Someone burned furniture, causing six hundred dollars damage. Two other arson incidents took place at Ganedago Hall Thursday and Friday. It’s not known if the incidents are related.

Cornell announced it was closing down the campus last week after an increase in cases of the Omicron variant. Remaining fall semester exams were moved online and students were told to go home.

