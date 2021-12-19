ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three arson incidents in three days on Cornell University campus

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Jbl0_0dR85ZTd00

There’s been a third arson incident at Cornell University in three days.

WETM-TV reports the latest took place Friday inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall. Someone burned furniture, causing six hundred dollars damage. Two other arson incidents took place at Ganedago Hall Thursday and Friday. It’s not known if the incidents are related.

Cornell announced it was closing down the campus last week after an increase in cases of the Omicron variant. Remaining fall semester exams were moved online and students were told to go home.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
14850.com

Cornell Police field two arson reports in north campus building

Two separate incidents of arson were reported to the Cornell University Police Department earlier this week in Ganędagǫ: Hall, one of the two new residence halls on Cornell’s north campus, according to a statement from CUPD. Police say a resident assistant at Ganędagǫ: Hall reported early the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Cornell University closes campus as Omicron outbreak spreads at school

Cornell University has closed its main campus amid an outbreak of COVID-19’s Omicron variant. A “substantial number” of students infected with the coronavirus at the Ivy League school’s upstate Ithaca campus have the strain, officials said Tuesday. “Our surveillance testing has continued to identify the rapid...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell University#Arson#Android#Wetm Tv#Omicron#Fingerlakes1 Com App
ithaca.com

Multiple arson reports made at Cornell

ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University Police have received two reports of arson this week. On Dec. 15 at 3:37 p.m., an employee of Cornell University Environmental Health and Safety reported an arson on the third floor of Ganedago Hall. The fire happened sometime between Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. and the time of the report. The damage consisted of burned carpeting in a common area of suite 309.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Cornell Police make arson arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Cornell University Police have made an arrest in regards to a fire that took place on Dec. 23 on the university’s campus. Paul Elsner, 43, was arrested by the Cornell University Police after a dumpster was seen to be on fire in the parking lot of the Akwe:kon building. The […]
ITHACA, NY
TheDailyBeast

Omicron Forces Cornell to Shut Down Campus

Out of an “abundance of caution,” Cornell University has announced that it will close its Ithaca, New York, campus amid the “rapid spread” of COVID-19 among the student body. According to CNN, the decision was made after nearly 500 students were confirmed positive. The university’s testing center said that Omicron had been detected in “a significant number” of cases, prompting the school to move to “alert level red.” Though the university has only a few days remaining in the semester, all finals will be completed remotely and all campus facilities will remain closed.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
CBS San Francisco

Cal State Universities To Require Booster Shots For On Campus Students And Faculty

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — California State University officials announced Wednesday that they will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing on-campus facilities to provide proof of a COVID vaccine booster shot by February 2022. The new requirement calls for boosters to be received by February 28 or six months after an individual received the final dose of the original vaccination. However, officials said, individual campuses may establish an earlier date for compliance for students and non-represented employees based on local circumstances. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Teachers walk out in protest after 17-year-old student dies of Covid

Teachers at a Pennsylvania high school have staged a “sick out” protest after an honour role student tragically passed away due to covid-19 complications.As the Centre Daily Times reports, 17-year-old Alayna Thach was a senior at Olney Charter High School, but the huge K-Pop fan died in early December – just a month before she was scheduled to receive her first Covid vaccine.In response to her passing, 40 teachers at the Philadelphia school called in sick on the 20th of December, in protest against the institution's Covid-19 protocols. According to the teachers in question, the high school didn't do...
PROTESTS
Town Square LIVE News

DSU: Spring classes will start as virtual; return to campus delayed 2 weeks

Delaware State students will need booster vaccinations before they are allowed to return to campus in 2022.   Citing the significant increase in in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, Delaware State University on Thursday said that it would delay the return to campus by two weeks and that students must be vaccinated and boosted to be on campus. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WCNC

Cornell University moves online before finals as COVID surges on campus

ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University has moved final exams online and sent the campus into high alert a day after finding suspected cases of the new omicron variant amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the university announced Tuesday. The university in upstate New York said 272 students...
COLLEGES
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy