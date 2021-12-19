Keller @ Large: UMass President Hopes To Keep Tuition Increases ‘Minimal’ In Coming Years

BOSTON (CBS) – University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan said that despite serious challenges during the COVID pandemic, he believes the school has made “dramatic improvements” with how it handles pandemic policy.

Meehan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics.

“We’ve had a lot of difficult decisions during this COVID crisis where there were layoffs, and we had to make cuts. But I think we’re emerging from it now,” said Meehan, noting the campus is nearly 100% vaccinated.

The UMass president also discussed tuition fees, saying that while UMass Amherst saw a recent increase, he doesn’t believe students will see annual spikes.

“Given the fact that we kept no increase in the last two years, I think it’s reasonable there would be a minimal increase this year. But we’re going to work as hard as we can in future years to keep any increases minimal,” Meehan said.

Meehan also discussed the school’s work on race relations, as well as the struggles of the Minutemen football team.

