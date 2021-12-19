ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller @ Large: UMass President Hopes To Keep Tuition Increases ‘Minimal’ In Coming Years

By Jon Keller
 5 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan said that despite serious challenges during the COVID pandemic, he believes the school has made “dramatic improvements” with how it handles pandemic policy.

Meehan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics.

“We’ve had a lot of difficult decisions during this COVID crisis where there were layoffs, and we had to make cuts. But I think we’re emerging from it now,” said Meehan, noting the campus is nearly 100% vaccinated.

The UMass president also discussed tuition fees, saying that while UMass Amherst saw a recent increase, he doesn’t believe students will see annual spikes.

“Given the fact that we kept no increase in the last two years, I think it’s reasonable there would be a minimal increase this year. But we’re going to work as hard as we can in future years to keep any increases minimal,” Meehan said.

Meehan also discussed the school’s work on race relations, as well as the struggles of the Minutemen football team.

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Students, Staff In The Spring

WORCESTER (CBS) — The nine colleges that make up the Massachusetts State University system will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff this spring. In a joint statement, the colleges said everyone on campus will need to get a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. The campuses in the state university system are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students & Staff To Get Booster Shots “With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus communities remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the spring 2021,” Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts James Birge said in a statement. The colleges will also continue to mandate face masks and COVID testing, and offer online and hybrid options for students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Schools Looking At Safeguards As COVID Numbers Climb In Massachusetts Classrooms

RANDOLPH (CBS) – What will school look like when students return from holiday gatherings? “It worries us because the cases going up in school. We don’t know what to expect,” said Ama Okey-Igwe, a mom who lives in Randolph. Classes were canceled there on the last day before vacation because COVID cases more than doubled over the week. At Lyons Elementary alone, they jumped more than 10 times. “When everyone gathers that’s what happens, so I mean do the best you can and get vaccinated and if you don’t then wear your mask,” said Kim Baker, who lives in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Over 10,000 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 10,120 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 8,576 cases among students and 1,544 among staff between December 16 and December 22. That’s up from the 8,376 cases from last week’s report on December 16. Before Thanksgiving, cases were typically under 4,000 per week. Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth: December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff) December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff) November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff) November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff) November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff) October 29-November 3: 3,963 cases (3,381 kids, 582 staff) The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 0.93% and the percent of staff is 1.10%. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Long Lines For COVID Tests As Massachusetts Reports Record Number Of Cases

BOSTON (CBS) – Lines for free COVID-19 testing around Greater Boston were at their longest ever on Wednesday, as the window closed in for PCR testing that would deliver results ahead of Christmas. In Needham at the Center for COVID Control, more than 1000 tests had been administered at the small site this week. “Thanksgiving was a rush. This is way more than that,” explained site manager Joelle Ataya. “Our numbers are through the roof.” In Jamaica Plain Wednesday night, the line at the Anna Cole Community Center lasted a little over an hour. “I’ve been to this [location] before and this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
