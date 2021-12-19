Guillermo del Toro, Rooney Mara & Richard Jenkins on ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Film Noirs, and the Importance of the Color Red in the Film

I’ve had enough conversations with director Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) over the years to know two things about him: 1) he has the soul of an artist trapped inside the mind of a genre-loving kid, and 2) he’s been waiting to get a bit ruthless in his work for a long time. We’ve seen evidence of this second point in mild doses in his work for years, but with his telling of the Lindsay Gresham novel Nightmare Alley, he cuts loose in a way I’ve been waiting to see him do for ages. In many of his films, he wants us to like—or at least feel compassion for—his monsters, but here, he’s more interested in having us simply observe those who are wicked and decide if they are worth feeling any empathy toward. And he’s fine if we decide against doing so.

