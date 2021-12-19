ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Wrangles Gargantuan $253 Million for Highest Pandemic-Era Box Office by Far

By Jack King
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a number befitting of such an epic adventure of multiversal proportions: Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hotly-anticipated latest installment of Tom Holland's Spidey adventures, has debuted to an awe-inspiring $253 million, from 4,336 theaters across North America. That figures blows any other domestic open during the pandemic out of the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Projected for Enormous Opening Weekend Box Office

A box office analyst has projected Spider-Man: No Way Home to open at more than $200 million at the domestic box office, which would be the highest pandemic-era opening weekend by a wide margin. Charlie Jatinder, a member of Box Office Theory who has proven himself an astute analyst and predictor of box office data, took to social media to claim the movie has already sold more than $50 million in pre-sale tickets, and to extrapolate from there that the film is likely to open between $200 million and $240 million, with a possibility to go even higher.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $260M U.S. Opening, $600.8M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Spider-Man: No Way Home Remains On Course for Historic Debut Despite Renewed Pandemic Concerns

The biggest film of 2021 is here, and pandemic era box office records are poised to go down in a web of glory. It’s no longer a question of if Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s debut will be impressive, but just how staggering it could end up as constant speculation throughout 2021 about when or if the year would see a $100 million-plus domestic weekend by a single film could potentially be put to rest as early as this Friday night.
MOVIES
CNET

New movies coming out in 2022: Blockbusters from Marvel, Netflix and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the COVID pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your diary as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Thursday Box Office Records -Not Just “Pandemic Records”

In surprise to pretty much no one, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has just destroyed it with Thursday “Preview” Ticket Sales coming in at about $50 million. It’s too soon to tell if it will beat ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ at $50,013,859 for their previews. It is going to land at #1 or #2 as the previous #2 was ‘Matrix Reloaded’ that his $37,508,303.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Office#Venom#Omicron#European#Covid#Spidey#Jurrasic World
WDBO

Box office smash: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ pulls in $253M

Sony’s Spidey senses were right on the money. The Marvel comic book adventure film Spider-Man: No Way Home” generated more than $253 million from 4,336 theaters in North America, Variety reported. Overseas the movie also made history, grossing $334.2 million for a global total of $587.2 million, making...
MOVIES
Collider

Why That 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Ending Is the Beginning We've Been Waiting For

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]. All the way back in February, I wrote a piece titled "Let Spider-Man Star In His Own Movies," which wasn't just about how Tom Holland's tenure as Peter Parker in the MCU always seemed to be tied too tightly to his co-stars, be it Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange, or half-a-dozen villains from a different Spider-Man's movie. It was also about the ways in which the MCU stripped away most of the classic core tenets that have made Spider-Man Spider-Man since 1962; his blue-collar struggles replaced with a billionaire's tech-y toys, his nerdiness with naivety, his native New York City with European trips and outer space adventures. For as dang charming as Holland is in the role and as fun as his appearances so often are, there's just something off about his Peter Parker; the personal nature of your "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is hard to buy when the character's sense of loss, heroism, and self-accountability is tied not to a tragedy of his own, but the loss of a billionaire who died saving the entire galaxy. However! Jon Watts' latest Spidey story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is an ambitious, unruly beast, but its genuinely moving ending is more of a beginning, one that points toward a bright future for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Highest Grossing Movie of the Pandemic Era Reportedly Lost $150 Million for the Studio

The highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era reportedly lost $150 million for the studio that produced it. When this year began, a lot of people speculated that F9 or a Marvel movie would be the biggest earner. Well, No Time To Die wears the crown, but the news has a bittersweet tinge for MGM. Just this weekend, the James Bond film passed $730 million in global box office sales. But, that massive return comes with a bit of an asterisk. Variety actually spoke to an MGM spokesperson after various media reports indicated that the movie would lose money. (No Time To Die is estimated to have cost $900 to make, which means it would have to continue into 2022 to get back to the line.) However, the studio is hitting back at those estimates and arguing that the movie already made them money.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Into Korea With $5.3M Opening Day, Tops ‘Far From Home’ & Sets Pandemic Record – International Box Office

Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed an estimated $5.28M in Korea on its first day today. This is significant for a number of reasons: Korea has been extremely soft of late, yet the launch day is 11% over the first day of 2019’s pre-pandemic Spider-Man: Far From Home and is the biggest day-one figure for any title of the pandemic era. Korea was Far From Home’s second biggest international box office market, after China (which has not yet dated this webslinger installment), so its performance is one to watch as an indicator. It is possible Korea imposes stricter Covid restrictions...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WOOD TV8

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($357.1 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War" ($257.7 million).
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

New Spider-Man Film Breaks Box Office Records in Historic Moment for Box Office Recovery

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is celebrating a record-breaking box office debut with the third highest grossing domestic box office opening of all time. The film earned $253 million from 4,336 theaters in the U.S during its debut. Overseas, the film grossed $334.2 million. The film’s global total sits at $587.2 million, the No. 3 global opening ever – all amid rising concerns and closures from the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
MOVIES
/Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Saves Theaters, Smothers The Competition

A little picture starring a young upstart actor named Tom Holland arrived in theaters over the weekend, and it's called "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It features a popular costumed superhero you may or may not have heard of. As it turns out, this fella is quite popular all around the world, and that led to one of the biggest box office rollouts in the history of cinema. Not just since the pandemic, of all time. While everything else just got absolutely snuffed out and trampled in its wake, this movie's downright spectacular performance proved that global event movies can still be a thing on record-breaking levels, and just about every sort of person will still go to the movies under the right circumstances. Let's dig in to the numbers.
MOVIES
92.9 The Bull

Actually, ‘Spider-Man’ Had The 2nd Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

So remember yesterday when we wrote that Spider-Man: No Way Home exceeded all of its expectations along the way to having the third-biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history? Well it turns out Spider-Man: No Way Home even exceeded expectations for its Sunday box office and wound up making even more money than predicted. Instead of the initial estimate of $253 million for the weekend, the film actually earned $260 million. That means instead of the third-biggest weekend ever, it had the second biggest ever, passing Avengers: Infinity War’s $257 million. Only Avengers: Endgame, which grossed an incredible $357 million, earned more.
MOVIES
US News and World Report

'Spider-Man' Ignites Pandemic Box Office With Historic Opening

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -"Spider-Man: No Way Home" racked up a head-spinning $253 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, setting a pandemic record and ranking as the third-biggest domestic debut in Hollywood history even as a new COVID-19 variant spreads. Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ By the Numbers: 9 Milestones From Its Box Office Debut

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” annihilated expectations in its box office debut, capturing a towering $260 million over the weekend. How mighty were initial ticket sales? The comic book adventure, featuring Tom Holland as Marvel’s web-slinging hero, has generated more money in a single weekend than any other pandemic-era movie has managed to earn in its entire theatrical run — and that’s despite growing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now ranks as the second-biggest domestic debut in box office history. Only one movie, Disney’s epic Marvel mashup “Avengers: Endgame,” which amassed a historic...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After several years of speculation and intensely analyzing every frame of every trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally releasing this Friday. To start off this week of celebration, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures held the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday night, and both the social media and review embargo lifted right after the film was screened. With that comes all the predictions of what the fabled Rotten Tomatoes score will be. Ahead of its release, No Way Home currently holds a 94% with 133 reviews thus far.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy