Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Wrangles Gargantuan $253 Million for Highest Pandemic-Era Box Office by Far

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]. All the way back in February, I wrote a piece titled "Let Spider-Man Star In His Own Movies," which wasn't just about how Tom Holland's tenure as Peter Parker in the MCU always seemed to be tied too tightly to his co-stars, be it Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange, or half-a-dozen villains from a different Spider-Man's movie. It was also about the ways in which the MCU stripped away most of the classic core tenets that have made Spider-Man Spider-Man since 1962; his blue-collar struggles replaced with a billionaire's tech-y toys, his nerdiness with naivety, his native New York City with European trips and outer space adventures. For as dang charming as Holland is in the role and as fun as his appearances so often are, there's just something off about his Peter Parker; the personal nature of your "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is hard to buy when the character's sense of loss, heroism, and self-accountability is tied not to a tragedy of his own, but the loss of a billionaire who died saving the entire galaxy. However! Jon Watts' latest Spidey story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is an ambitious, unruly beast, but its genuinely moving ending is more of a beginning, one that points toward a bright future for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

