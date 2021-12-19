TikTok Kitchens will bring viral culinary creations to fans

Enjoy cooking with the TOKIT Omni Cook smart kitchen appliance. TOKIT can precisely hold temperatures between 35° C and 180° C (95º F and 356º F). And it ensures food safety is a priority by presetting the right temperature. With these capabilities, it can tackle a range of dishes and fulfill a wide range of tasks. Additionally, this all-in-one appliance combines 15 powerful culinary modes, such as grinding, weighing, steaming, chopping, and more. Furthermore, TOKIT Omni Cook’s powerful 500W high-speed motor and strong, quad-blade cutting head spin at a rapid speed of 12,000 rpm. So it’ll power through ingredients in no time. Best of all, it even includes step-by-step AI digital recipes to automate the cooking process, which is great for beginners. In fact, with an endless cloud recipe database, this gadget’s software constantly updates. Finally, with the auto-cleaning mode, it can clean dishes faster and with no effort.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO