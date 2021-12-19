ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Kitchens will bring viral culinary creations to fans

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) to launch TikTok Kitchens, a delivery-only service that will cook up some of the trendiest recipes on the app, first reported by Bloomberg. TikTok and VDC will reportedly open around 300 locations across the US to start, but plan on expanding to around...

