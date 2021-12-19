Cayuga County organizations receive state arts grants

Several arts organizations in and around Cayuga County are the recipients of state grants announced this week.

The Citizen reports ARISE, the independent living center with offices in Auburn, received $99,000 to support its art and literacy magazine and education program, UNIQUE. The magazine publishes works by those with disabilities in Cayuga and surrounding counties. It will begin accepting submissions for the 2022 edition in March. ARISE received a $99,000 grant.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Kaleidoscope Dance Theatre and Schweinfurth Memorial Center, all of Auburn, received $49,500 each, and the Skaneateles Festival received $10,000. The grants are designed to help arts organizations whose fundraising has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. In announcing the grants, Governor Kathy Hochul said “The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again.”

