Florida State

Facing South Florida: The 2022 Legislative Session

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim DeFede looks ahead to the upcoming legislative session with Republican State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. Diaz...

CBS Miami

2021 In Review: Year Two Of COVID In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it came to the Florida COVID story in 2021, it would be easy to say that COVID economics, politics, and policy discussions far outshined the ongoing medical struggle to save lives and prevent the spread of the disease. Governor Ron DeSantis held firm with his belief in individual freedom of choice when it came to vaccines and masks. “Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots,” DeSantis often said as he continued his fight to keep Floridians employed, opposed mandatory workplace requirements that employees be vaccinated, and mandatory masks for school students. In late...
This Week in South Florida: Anna Fusco

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida teachers were woefully underpaid for years before they began receiving modest pay increases under former Gov. Bob Graham, and again in the last two years under Gov. Ron DeSantis. Local school boards determine salaries though, and late last week the Broward School Board and...
Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the Democratic nominee for the congressional seat made vacant with the passing earlier this year of Alcee Hastings. Her victory in the primary essentially guarantees she will be going to Washington to represent District 20’s overwhelmingly Democratic constituents. DeFede focused on her failure to...
Facing South Florida: Focusing On The Movement To End Gun Violence

CBS4’s Jim DeFede is shining the spotlight on the movement to end gun violence in America. ‘Giffords’ is a group created by and led by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords who is now a gun safety activist. The conversation focuses on where we stand in the campaign designed to prevent gun violence ahead of an event ommemorating the thousands of people in Florida who have lost their lives to gun violence.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Williamson gives updates on bills before Legislative Session

With the 2022 Legislative Session right around the corner, State Rep. Jayer Williamson has been hard at work filing appropriation project request bills that will profoundly impact Northwest Florida. In addition to his policy bills, Williamson has filed the following appropriations bills that directly benefit District 3:. •HB 4853 Nursing...
WSFA

Debate over end to Alabama gun permits grows ahead of legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A proposed bill in the upcoming Alabama legislative session is drawing criticism from members of law enforcement. If passed, House Bill 6 would allow most people in the state over the age of 18 to carry a concealed pistol or firearm on their person or in a vehicle without the need for a permit.
State Rep. Frye: Gearing Up for the 2022 Legislative Session

INDIANAPOLIS - With the start of the 2022 legislative session just around the corner, I'm grateful for another opportunity to serve our community. This year, we'll look at issues ranging from supporting public safety to protecting individual liberties. As I continue preparing for session, I encourage Hoosiers in the communities I represent to set aside a few minutes to complete my legislative survey and stay connected during session.
Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2022 Legislative Session

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his administration’s floor leaders for the 2022 legislative session. “I am proud to announce these great public servants as my floor leaders for the 2022 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly,” said Governor Kemp. “Throughout my first term, we have made great strides to put hardworking Georgians first, keep the Peach State the number one state for business, expand opportunity for rural Georgia, eradicate criminal street gangs in our communities, and fight human trafficking. I am confident these outstanding legislators will help carry that important work forward, and I appreciate their commitment to the people of Georgia.”
Holcomb Sounds Cautious Tone Ahead Of Legislative Session

TERRE HAUTE – Next month the Indiana legislature will begin its session, convening to pass new laws and revisit long-standing issues that plague Hoosiers related to the economic fallout of COVID-19. Once legislation passes both chambers, it must win the signature of Gov. Eric Holcomb to become law. But, without concrete language before him, Holcomb this week declined to indicate where he would fall on major issues.
52 Haitian Migrants Land In Florida Keys In Smuggling Effort

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Federal agents said that more than 50 Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Friday. The 52 migrants were part of a maritime smuggling operation and they were taken into federal custody in Key Largo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted. In a separate incident,...
Sixty-year-old shelter for ‘Operation Pedro Pan’ children may lose its license under Ron DeSantis’ emergency rule

Leader of South Florida Catholics says Gov. DeSantis' order 'wrong' and calls on legislators to reject accompanying legislation. The leader of nearly 5 million South Florida Catholics called Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order regarding immigrants “wrong” and called on the lawmakers not to compound the error by approving related legislation.
ABT Population Update in South Florida

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) reports that higher Asian bean thrips (ABT) populations were reported across South Florida. However, these were observed only in more mature plantings with few blooms. Insecticide applications are not recommended unless scouting indicates populations are greater than 1.0 ABT...
Arrington reviews first Legislative session, previews ‘22

Like Osceola County’s other legislator, Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins, Jr. of District 42, Kristen Arrington is a first-term member of the Florida House of Representatives. Arrington is a Democrat in District 43, representing Kissimmee and areas west of Lake Tohopekaliga. She spoke with the News-Gazette to talk about her first session in Tallahassee, voting record and favorite bills, and what she thinks is in store for the 2022 session, which starts Jan. 11.
Gambling legislation to be introduced in Alabama's upcoming session

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Lottery and casino legislation will once again be introduced in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. "Alabama is not exercising its responsibility by controlling this industry," Alabama Sen. Greg Albritton said. Previously, Albritton said he's voted against every gambling bill in Alabama. "What I'm not willing to...
