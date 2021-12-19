Facing South Florida: The 2022 Legislative Session

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it came to the Florida COVID story in 2021, it would be easy to say that COVID economics, politics, and policy discussions far outshined the ongoing medical struggle to save lives and prevent the spread of the disease. Governor Ron DeSantis held firm with his belief in individual freedom of choice when it came to vaccines and masks. “Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots,” DeSantis often said as he continued his fight to keep Floridians employed, opposed mandatory workplace requirements that employees be vaccinated, and mandatory masks for school students. In late...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO