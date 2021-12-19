ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8odj_0dR82Apl00 Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods.

24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their nutritional content or our updated understanding of dietary fats and cholesterol.

The current medical consensus around the causes of heart disease is shifting, and certain fats and cholesterols are proving to be less of a factor than sugar and excessive carbohydrate intake. In addition, the idea that eating fat makes you fat is a myth.

Eating in moderation and avoiding excessive sugar intake is a much better strategy than seeking out reduced-fat versions of snacks, which often have added sugars and carbohydrates to make up for the flavor loss.

If you need a quick fix, these snacks have your back, and here are some “healthy” foods that are actually ruining your diet .

Click here to see junk foods that are actually not so bad for you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqRBu_0dR82Apl00

1. Graham crackers

Graham crackers contain less sugar than the average packaged cookie, and graham flour is a type of whole grain wheat flour, which has more fiber and vitamins than white flour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVdlX_0dR82Apl00

2. Chocolate

Dark chocolate and even certain milk chocolates that contain at least 50% cacao (which means less sugar and fat) are a great snack if you're feeling stressed, as they are high in magnesium, a mineral that is often depleted as a result of stress.

ALSO READ: Cities With the Worst Diets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjFkD_0dR82Apl00

3. Cheese

While everyone knows that cheese is a good source of calcium, it's less well known that increasing dairy consumption can help fight heart disease, according to some research. Cheeses made from grass-fed dairy are particularly high in vitamin K2, which is crucial for bone and artery health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3et3DE_0dR82Apl00

4. Ice cream

One scoop of full-fat ice cream is a great source of calcium and protein. Stay away from low-fat versions, as they tend to contain more sugar and additives to replace the flavor lost by removing fat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtBak_0dR82Apl00

5. Beef jerky

Beef jerky is a high-protein snack that won't spike insulin levels. Though it's true that some varieties are high in sodium and preservatives, there are all-natural, low-sodium, and grass-fed products available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcVmD_0dR82Apl00

6. Popcorn

Movie theatre popcorn may be doused in salt and mysterious flavored vegetable oils, but it's much easier to control the sodium levels and types of fat used in home-made and air-popped popcorn. Popcorn is high in fiber and low in calories, so it's ok to eat it by the handful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LurnO_0dR82Apl00

7. Salted Nuts

An ounce of salted nuts can provide protein, vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and healthy unsaturated fats. Because the protein helps you feel full for longer than sugar, nuts make a great snack between meals.

ALSO READ: Foods and Drinks You Only Think Are Healthy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gA14W_0dR82Apl00

8. Ketchup

A relatively low-calorie condiment, ketchup is a good source of vitamins A and C, and the antioxidant lycopene. Organic ketchup has been shown to contain 60% more lycopene than conventional brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMWSD_0dR82Apl00

9. Bacon

Compared to some cuts of beef, bacon contains much less saturated fat. It's actually a great source of monounsaturated fat -- which helps reduce cholesterol levels -- as well as protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGqAO_0dR82Apl00

10. Burritos

With plenty of beans, lettuce, meat, a whole wheat tortilla, and salsa, a burrito can be a well-balanced meal. Burritos often contain over 1,000 calories, however, so splitting one into two meals is a smart choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDx9Y_0dR82Apl00

11. Butter

Compared to margarine, which is high in trans fat, butter is a healthier option. The fat in butter aids in the absorption of vitamins. As with all cow products, grass-fed butter is the best option, as it's high in omega-3 fatty acids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAnNG_0dR82Apl00

12. Pizza

It's all about the toppings. A thin-crust slice of pizza with tomato sauce and vegetables is a healthier choice than pepperoni, as it contains more vitamins and the cheese provides protein and calcium.

ALSO READ: The Healthiest Option at Every Fast Food Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drChb_0dR82Apl00

13. Pork Rinds

Compared to a serving of potato chips, pork rinds have no carbohydrates, more protein, and less fat. The fat they do have is 43% unsaturated, most of that being oleic acid, which is the same fat contained in olive oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18e81k_0dR82Apl00

14. Meringue Cookies

Made from egg whites and sugar, meringue cookies are naturally gluten free, and the egg whites provide protein and selenium. When compared to other decadent desserts, meringues are a smart option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAtLc_0dR82Apl00

15. Angel Food Cake

Another dessert made with whipped egg whites, angel food cake contains no added fat and significantly less calories than any other type of cake. If you're going to eat cake, this is a healthier option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUMiX_0dR82Apl00

16. Sweet Potato Fries

Especially when baked, sweet potato fries are a healthy, nutrient-rich side dish. They provide more fiber than regular fries, and also contain vitamin A and potassium. But you should make that snack from scratch to avoid the preservatives that are usually in the store-bought versions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1pHu_0dR82Apl00

17. Full-fat yogurt

Because manufacturers tend to add more sugar and carbs to low-fat yogurt, full-fat is a better option. In addition, studies have shown that full-fat dairy products are not harmful to the cardiovascular system the way that fats from meat are.

ALSO READ: The Cities With the Healthiest Diets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOohr_0dR82Apl00

18. Sour cream

Sour cream is a low sodium condiment, and contains significantly fewer calories than mayonnaise. Though it's high in fat, some studies have linked high dairy fat intake to decreased risk of obesity and heart disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4irF_0dR82Apl00

19. Crackers

Crackers can be high in fiber, and those with nuts or seeds can even provide protein. Though cracker options are seemingly unlimited, whole grain crackers with low sodium and sugar content are a healthy choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPVjx_0dR82Apl00

20. Cheez Whiz

Conjugated linoleic acids (CLAs) are naturally occurring trans fats with cancer-fighting properties. Cheez Whiz happens to be higher in CLAs than any other cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOJF3_0dR82Apl00

21. Egg yolks

Rich in protein, carotenoids that promote healthy eyes, and choline, an essential nutrient in neurological and endocrine functioning, egg yolks have long been demonized due to the amount of cholesterol they contain. Current research, however, shows that most of the cholesterol in our bodies is made by our livers, stimulated by saturated and trans fat intake -- not from dietary cholesterol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jcx06_0dR82Apl00

22. Tortilla chips

Low sodium tortilla chips, along with many new options on the shelves including bean chips, flax and quinoa chips, and grain-free tortilla chips, contain more nutrients and are far healthier than fried potato chips.

ALSO READ: ‘Healthy’ Foods That Are Actually Ruining Your Diet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8thl_0dR82Apl00

23. Peanut Butter

Although peanut butter is high in fat, 80% is healthy unsaturated fat that helps your body absorb nutrients. It's also packed with its own nutrients, including magnesium, folic acid, and vitamin E, and is a great source of protein and antioxidants. The goal is to buy peanut butter without added fat or sugar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUsOI_0dR82Apl00

24. Bananas

One serving of half a banana is a healthy source of fiber, vitamin A, potassium, and folic acid -- without the load of calories. Bananas are naturally low in sodium, and though they contain sugar, they're low on the glycemic index, which means they don't cause blood sugar to spike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKrTD_0dR82Apl00

25. Beer

Beer has long been a staple of the human diet. In moderation, meaning one to two beers per day, it can lower the risk of heart disease or stroke. It's also a source of calcium, iron, vitamin B, magnesium, selenium, and potassium.

Comments / 1

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Insider

A list of delicious foods that can help lower your blood pressure

The best foods to lower blood pressure are high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These foods include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy, and more. You should avoid foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated and trans fats. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Fast Foods#Junk Foods#Trans Fat#Nutrition Science#Tempo#K2#Gre
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Foods to Eat When You're Stressed

Your day is chugging along just fine — and then you receive ​that​ email. Or maybe you're in a particularly busy season of life and your daily stress levels are higher than normal. One way you may choose to soothe your stress: with a snack. Or maybe takeout. Let's be...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Insider

8 surprising benefits of eating apples, including improving gut health

Apples benefit your gut health since they contain prebiotics that feed good gut bacteria. Apples also contain soluble and insoluble fiber which may help regulate bowel movements. Your immune system may also benefit from eating apples since they contain pectin. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. It turns...
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
osfhealthcare.org

Smart breakfast choices if you have diabetes

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day – and for good reason. You’ve been fasting through the night as you slept, so it’s time to replenish your body so you can get the day off to a good start and hit the ground running.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Foods and Drinks to Avoid When You're Struggling with Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are caused by several different things and can often be influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and biological factors. Because of this, treatment options must be tailored to the individual patient and may include therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. For some, these shifts might also include watching what you eat or drink. Ahead, several foods and beverages that negatively impact stress and anxiety.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

80K+
Followers
49K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy