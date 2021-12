PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – New England Donor Services recognized Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi for partnering to save lives with Donate Life Rhode Island. “One organ and tissue donor can impact as many as 50 lives – and that’s not even counting the loved ones of those affected,” said Speaker Shekarchi. “My mother was a skin and tissue donor; when she passed away, multiple people were helped by her generous donation, and it brought comfort to our family to know that she lived on through the people whose lives she impacted. I am registered to be an organ donor myself, and I encourage others to register as well.”

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO