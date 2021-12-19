ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered rain returns Monday followed by another dry & warm week

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upper-level disturbance will bring a cloudy, potentially rainy, and chilly Monday. Sunshine returns Tuesday and will linger through Christmas weekend. We could stay dry until the last half of next week. Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday in the wake of the cold front that brought more than...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

