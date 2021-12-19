ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Best kid-friendly gifts to put under the tree

By Kimberly Wooten
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EC4mc_0dR81rJR00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This year, kids have plenty of toys that will help them explore their interests, get in touch with their creative sides and help them sharpen their skills, all while having loads of fun.

To lessen the load on you, here are some items that your kids will love.

Girls

There are so many unique gifts for girls out there, and it seems like new items show up in the stores, online and on Amazon every day. Whether she is a girly girl, a book worm, an artsy and creative type or every personality in between, this list is sure to include just the right Christmas gift for all ages.

Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts

Can’t have a real pet? Groom, shave, trim and pamper your plush pet to perfection with the Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts kit. It’s the full salon experience, with clips, a comb, a collar and nail polish in tow. This rendition took something we already liked and made it even better!

Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs: Soap & Bath Bomb Lab Science Experiment Kit & Lab Setup

She can mix beauty and science together with this DIY bath bomb kit. With the manual’s help, she will act as a chemist to explore acids, bases and pH levels to concoct her soaps.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera

Let her be the one behind the camera for a change! She will love snapping photos of her friends and adventures with this instant camera.

Go Glam Nail Stamper

Getting creative with a manicure is a top priority. This kit will let her stamp patterns on any or all her nails and includes everything she needs to get started.

Mattel Games Pictionary Air

The classic family game gets an upgrade in this new edition. “Pictionary Air” utilizes both bodily movements and technology to capture hilarious drawings.

Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition

Sparkling gold, pink and purple accents keep the Easy-Bake oven feeling fresh and modern. If you are lucky, she might even let you take a bite of her latest culinary creation.

Boys

Whether he is into gaming, sports, computers, toys, cars, Marvel or any other bit of pop culture, boys are obsessed with, here are some ideas filled with the coolest toys and tech that make great gifts for every kind of budget.

PokemonTCG: Pokemon Battle Academy, Multicolor

As the first-ever board game adaptation of Pokémon trading cards, the Battle Academy expands on the classic fun found from the original. It comes with a two-player board, three 60-card decks, gameplay tutorial and accessories.

Over-The-Door Basketball Hoop

This compact, over-the-door-hoop will easily fit in his room or play area.

Razor Scooter

Lightweight and easy to ride, a two-wheel scooter is a just-right size for kickin’ it around the neighborhood.

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Kids can build and code their very own Droid with this super cool gift.

Laser Gaming Set

Forget trips to laser tag for this handheld game for two players.

Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit

Little scientists don VR goggles for experiments in virtual and augmented reality, led by science favorite Bill Nye. Each kit comes with step-by-step videos along with lab equipment like beakers and brushes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
pioneerpublishers.com

The best gift you can give your kid is acceptance

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2021) — It’s that time again – Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. Or as it’s known in our family, Who Has the AmEx Card (followed closely by I Can’t Find My Spanx). That said, unlike another bathrobe, video game system or Tesla, there’s...
CONCORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Nye
KIAH

Little Passports: Best Gifts for Kids

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe, to share some Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids presented by Little Passports. As a parent, nothing compares to watching your child uncover new ways of seeing the world. With a Little Passports subscription, kids can have fun learning about the world around […]
HOUSTON, TX
SPY

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $25

Office secret Santas are tricky whether you get your BFF, your boss or your workplace nemesis. The perfect secret Santa gift should be light-hearted, useful, fall at a reasonable price point, and ideally should be reflective of the recipient’s likes or hobbies. In other words, picking out the right gift is no small task. To help you with your search, we rounded up the best secret Santa gifts under $25 for every type of co-worker.    1. Eddie Bauer Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket A cozy blanket is always an appropriate gift, especially around the holidays when the weather tends to be chillier....
YOGA
washingtonfamily.com

The Best Gifts for Kids: Baby and Preschool

The 2021 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) results are in, and we’ve identified the year’s top products for children in the DMV. Turn to our gift guide for the best toy recommendations for every child on your holiday gift list. Baby. Henry the Bunny. This plush bunny has...
KIDS
Connecticut Post

Aldi’s Best Christmas Food Gifts Are All Under $10

If you’ve been reading Food52 for a while (welcome back!), you know that we love Aldi, the German-family owned discount supermarket chain. It’s also beloved worldwide for its can’t-believe-your-eyes prices and creative food finds. While you can score quality food and drink from Aldi year-round, we think that, like most things, it shines brightest during the holiday season. If you’re looking for a quick and inexpensive (Yet thoughtful! Delicious! Different!) gift for family members, co-workers, neighbors, that guy you have only gone on four dates with, your mailman, or your favorite barista, look no further than these festive food gifts straight from our go-to Christmas retailer.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Toys#Christmas Gift#Instant Camera#Tree#Polish#The Easy Bake
washingtonfamily.com

The Best Gifts for Kids: Early Elementary

We’ve identified the year’s top products for early elementary -aged children in the DMV. Here’s a collection of the best toys and games from the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) in 2021. All photography courtesy of NAPPA. Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set. The set includes everything you need...
KIDS
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Gifts You Need Under Your Tree from BuffaLove Apparel

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you’re looking to share your Buffalove this holiday season, shopping locally is a must. This local shop has something for anyone and everyone who loves Buffalo!. Whether you’re...
HAMBURG, NY
News 8 WROC

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

As a fitness writer, these are the gifts that I'd like to find under the tree this Christmas

As TechRadar's fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm lucky enough to be able to test a huge amount of top-notch workout tech (plus some that's not so great). It all gets returned after testing, but it makes writing a Christmas list so much easier when you've actually had your hands and/or feet on the year's best gear – which is why I'm sharing my personal wish list with you here.
WORKOUTS
enstarz.com

The Best Christmas Gifts for Your Pop Culture-Loving Friend

As Christmas approaches, you want to make sure your gift list has the perfect items. From kitchen tools for bakers to makeup items for beauty enthusiasts, you might have thought of it all. But, what do you gift a friend who loves to keep with the Kardashians or dwell on a celebrity couple break up?
RETAIL
97.9 KICK FM

These Missouri Kids Want the Best Gift of All – To Be Adopted

Here's an idea for the best holiday gift of all - how about the gift of a forever home for one of some 1,600 Missouri kids who are eligible for adoption. As someone who brought home and adopted two young boys almost 40 years ago (I got two sons and seven grandkids out of the deal), I guarantee the gift of adoption would change your life and the life of a youngster who would like nothing better than a home and family to call their own for Christmas.
MISSOURI STATE
purewow.com

These Are 10 Best Last-Minute Gifts for Kids, from Toys to Subscriptions

Whether you're scrambling to find one more gift for your kid or just have no clue what to buy your nieces and nephews, we've scoured the internet to find the best last-minute presents that any kid would be happy to open on Christmas morning. From a KiwiCo young chemist pack to a L.O.L. Surprise! playset and Amazon book boxes, these gifts not only work with any budget, but they're sure to put a smile on any kid's face. The best part is they're almost guaranteed to be delivered to you before Christmas, so you won't have to make up some story about how Santa's coming late (we're not judging, we've all been there). So without further ado, here are ten of the best last-minute gifts for kids this year.
KIDS
The Independent

16 best eco-friendly and ethical gifts for a more sustainable Christmas

Christmas gifts are all about spreading love and happiness.Of course, the most eco-friendly gifts would be to write lovely notes or poems, bake cakes or give the gift of our time… but now we’re largely out of lockdown, extra hours are not as abundant as they once were. And we’re not complaining!Still, you’re likely reading this round-up because, ideally, you want to give something meaningful. Well, we’ve found the presents and gift experiences that will not only bring joy to the person receiving them but also, in many cases, will give back to the community or people making them.How we...
ENVIRONMENT
Elle

The 31 Best Gag Gifts On Amazon To Make All Your Friends LOL

The only thing worse than being hungover on Christmas: buying prezzies for a dozen different gift exchanges. Finding cheap gifts that don't totally suck is tougher than you'd think, especially if you don't know who your recipient is going to be. While you'll find plenty of useless, bizarro crap on the internet, the best gag gifts on Amazon are the ones that your lucky recipient will actually use, 'cause chances are they have enough junk in their life already. Read on for the best gag gift ideas on Amazon.
SHOPPING
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy