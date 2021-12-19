ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Son earns Tottenham point in thrilling draw with 10-man Liverpool

By David Hytner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZsNE_0dR81WyI00

Amid the mass postponements and the fear and uncertainty over the inexorable spread of the latest Covid variant a football match broke out and it was one to remind us all why this crazy game has us in thrall.

There was drama from start to finish, contentious decisions, with the big one coming on 20 minutes when Harry Kane stretched into a bad tackle on Andy Robertson. Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, felt it was a potential leg-breaker but the Tottenham striker got away with a booking. Liverpool would be the team to finish with 10 men, Robertson being dismissed in the 76th minute for a wild hack at Emerson Royal.

Related: Something stirring in N17 as Spurs get their moment of ignition under Conte | Barney Ronay

There were goals, including a long overdue one for Kane – only his second of the Premier League season – and a catalogue of misses, with Kane surely the biggest culprit. He ought to have departed with the match ball.

There were outstanding performers – chief among them Son Heung-min for Spurs; Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool – and there were glaring errors, most notably the one by Alisson that let in Son to equalise for 2-2, Liverpool having got themselves in front thanks to headers from Diogo Jota and Robertson. Previously Alisson had made vital saves, none better than that with his fingertips to deny Dele Alli for 2-0 on the half-hour. Alli’s display was a plus point for Spurs, as were those of Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back and Harry Winks in front of the defence.

And, at the end of it all, there was the sight of Klopp remonstrating with the referee, Paul Tierney, who had also angered him by overlooking a strong Jota penalty claim in the 37th minute for a barge by Emerson.

Klopp was a volcanic presence, his anger at Tierney having boiled over shortly after the Jota penalty incident, leading to him being shown a yellow card. The referee would dish out eight of them to players from both sides, together with Robertson’s red.

The point felt better for Spurs, even if they were up against 10 men in the closing stages – the evidence mounting that Antonio Conte is building something in north London. The manager remains unbeaten after five league matches, winning 11 points and, after the Covid-scarred fortnight he and the club have experienced – which led to three postponements – this was hugely impressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486LSD_0dR81WyI00
Paul Tierney shows Andy Robertson the red card. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Liverpool had watched the leaders, Manchester City, win at Newcastle and they now trail them by three points. They had plenty of regrets, mainly involving Tierney, but the draw was not a bad one, particularly not with Klopp missing his first-choice midfield. Thiago Alcãntara had returned a positive Covid test on Sunday morning to join Fabinho and Curtis Jones in isolation while Jordan Henderson was a late withdrawal with illness. Virgil van Dijk was another Covid positive absentee.

The game crackled to life at the outset, with Kane drawing first blood. Tanguy Ndombele spotted his run off Ibrahima Konaté and the pass was curved and weighted to perfection. Once Kane had the far corner in his sights there was no doubt as to the outcome.

Kane had earlier been denied by a Konaté block and Spurs had golden chances for 2-0, not least when Kane broke and crossed for Son. There was just too much on the ball from him and Son skewed wide. Alli’s opportunity would follow a lovely Son pass on the counter, with Liverpool’s defenders having followed the run of Kane. Spurs repeatedly threatened to play or run through the Liverpool backline, which was riskily high and not always well protected.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Liverpool had started the brighter, with Robertson fluffing a gilt-edged header and Alexander-Arnold extending Hugo Lloris with a left-footed first-timer from outside the box.

Klopp complained that Kane had been out of control when he lunged in on Robertson and he certainly got nothing of the ball, which was lifted away from him by the Liverpool left-back. Where was VAR, Klopp wanted to know, after Kane had crashed into Robertson’s shin?

Liverpool’s equaliser came when Robertson watched Ben Davies take a heavy touch and then nicked the ball from him and sprinted to the byline to cross. Jota’s headed finish was clinical. The visitors could also point to a Lloris save from Naby Keïta in the 26th minute and an ever better one to keep out an Alexander-Arnold half-volley on half-time.

Related: Depleted Chelsea leave Thomas Tuchel frustrated in stalemate with Wolves

Conte, who had some players not fit enough to start after Covid infections and no Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, watched his team play largely on the break in a 5-3-2 system and Kane twice blew the chance to put Spurs back in front. After Jota had looped a header wide, Eric Dier picked out Alli beyond a static Liverpool backline. His touch inside for Kane was slightly undercooked, which allowed Alisson to get out to close the space. Kane’s attempted dink was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Kane could then not react in time to head home after a corner broke for him and Liverpool scored again moments after Alli had wanted a penalty for a shove by Alexander-Arnold. It would have been soft. Lloris scooped away from Mohamed Salah, who looked to have handled, and Robertson glanced home after Alexander-Arnold had thrashed across goal.

Back came Spurs, with Alisson inexplicably missing a sliding clearance, which allowed Son to equalise. Strangely Tierney would need VAR to advise him on the Robertson dismissal – initially he had reached for yellow – and Conte would have mixed feelings at the end. “When you create so many chances, you have to kill your opponent,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Harry Winks
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Alisson
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, deriding referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty and send off Harry Kane. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe draw saw Liverpool slip back in the title race, with Manchester City now three points clear at the top, and there has been little time for respite ahead of tonight’s tricky last-eight tie. For Leicester, though, there has been a long delay between fixtures, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Covid#Spurs
Daily Mail

CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL DRAW: Arsenal face Liverpool while Chelsea take on Tottenham over two legs for a place at Wembley final in February

Arsenal will take on Liverpool, and Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a thrilling night in the last eight of the competition. Liverpool came from 3-1 down to rescue a 3-3 draw against Leicester City thanks to a strike five minutes into added time from Takumi Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andy Robertson to miss Chelsea game after Liverpool match postponed

Liverpool’s Boxing Day match at home to Leeds United being postponed has had an unwelcome impact on the squad available to Jurgen Klopp for their bigger encounter two days later.After Andy Robertson was sent-off against Tottenham in the Reds’ last Premier League game, a three-match suspension was the end result.The first of those was against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, which the Reds won on penalties after a 3-3 draw, with the Scottish left-back also set to miss further fixtures against Leeds and then Leicester again in the Premier League on 28 December.However, the ban will now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup hero Takumi Minamino opens up on Liverpool ‘frustration’

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance.The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.Minamino has become something of a League Cup specialist, scoring six times across five matches in the competition over the last two seasons but has struggled to make an impact elsewhere, playing just 40 minutes in the Premier League.However, rather than sulk, the 26-year-old is trying to make the most of his opportunities.“As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones rejoin Liverpool squad after isolating

Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all rejoined the squad for training on Christmas Eve after their Covid-19 isolation came to an end.All three have been out since missing the 3-1 win over Newcastle on December 16 having testing positive but were pictured back with their team-mates.The postponement of Liverpool’s Boxing Day match due to coronavirus issues within the Leeds squad gives those players additional time to get back up to speed before the trip to Leicester on December 28.Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature at the King Power as he remains in isolation, while the knock-on effect of rescheduling the Leeds match means left-back Andy Robertson will now miss the January 2 clash at Chelsea as he will be serving the final match of his three-game ban for a red card at Tottenham last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dies at 53 after being taken to hospital

The Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died aged 53, the group has announced. The baritone’s bandmates – David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler – paid tribute to him on Sunday. In a statement on Twitter, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy