Two-car crash leaves 4 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a crash on Wayne Avenue and South Smithville Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided in the intersection around 12:40 pm on December 19. Dayton Police and Fire departments were both working on the scene.

Four people were injured and taken to the hospital, but Dispatch said their condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the names of the patients.

Police did not say the cause of the crash, and this incident is still under investigation.

