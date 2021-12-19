Nuggets game against Nets postponed

Unfortunately, the Brooklyn Nets’ third game of the week has been postponed. This time around, it was their Thursday night matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Although this may seem like the end of the world, it may be a blessing in disguise, because Damian Lillard is having one of those annoying scoring runs where he basically shows no mercy. In his last three games, he’s averaging 38 points on 55% shooting from the field.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO