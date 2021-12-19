Nuggets game against Nets postponed
DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Nuggets won’t be taking on the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night.
The NBA confirmed Sunday morning that the next two games for the Nets have been postponed because players and staff have needed to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
