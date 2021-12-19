ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller @ Large: UMass President Hopes To Keep Tuition Increases ‘Minimal’ In Coming Years

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan said that despite serious challenges during the COVID pandemic, he believes the school has made “dramatic improvements” with how it handles pandemic policy. Meehan joined WBZ-TV political...

boston.cbslocal.com

Wicked Local

UMass expects increase in enrollment in next 5 years despite ongoing pandemic challenges

University of Massachusetts officials are forecasting enrollment increases in the next five fiscal years, but as higher education continues to face the challenges of COVID-19 and pre-pandemic demographic shifts, UMass President Marty Meehan cautioned Monday, Dec. 13, that those numbers aren't a sure thing. UMass trustees discussed their five-year financial...
AMHERST, MA
massachusetts.edu

UMass President Meehan appoints Dr. Nefertiti Walker as Presidential Advisor on Equity and Inclusion

Dr. Walker to support system-wide collaboration while continuing to serve as UMass Amherst Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan announced at today’s Board of Trustees meeting that he has appointed Dr. Nefertiti Walker to serve as Presidential Advisor for Equity and Inclusion.
AMHERST, MA
whdh.com

UMass forecasts increase in enrollment

University of Massachusetts officials are forecasting enrollment increases in the next five fiscal years, but as higher education continues to face the challenges of COVID-19 and pre-pandemic demographic shifts, UMass President Marty Meehan cautioned Monday that those numbers aren’t a sure thing. UMass trustees discussed their five-year financial forecast...
AMHERST, MA
butlerradio.com

SRU Trustees Request Tuition Increase

The Slippery Rock University council of trustees approved a 2% tuition increase during their quarterly business meeting Friday. If approved by the State System Board of Governors early next year, the tuition increase will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year. The motion passed by a vote of 6-5....
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WTOP

U.Va. to raise tuition next two years amid rising university costs

The University of Virginia will raise base undergraduate tuition and fees by over 8% over the next two years, under a tuition plan approved by the school’s Board of Visitors last week. The school held base tuition steady for this year and last, but will raise tuition and fees...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Over 10,000 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 10,120 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 8,576 cases among students and 1,544 among staff between December 16 and December 22. That’s up from the 8,376 cases from last week’s report on December 16. Before Thanksgiving, cases were typically under 4,000 per week. Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth: December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff) December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff) November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff) November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff) November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff) October 29-November 3: 3,963 cases (3,381 kids, 582 staff) The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 0.93% and the percent of staff is 1.10%. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstbulletin.com

Probe into racist messages at UMass Amherst coming up dry

AMHERST — More than two months of investigation into racist messages sent to members of Black student organizations at the University of Massachusetts has yet to identify the source of the emails, according to a recent email sent to the campus community. “We want to assure you that, despite...
AMHERST, MA
Boston Herald

UMass forecasts increase in enrollment

University of Massachusetts officials are forecasting enrollment increases in the next five fiscal years, but as higher education continues to face the challenges of COVID-19 and pre-pandemic demographic shifts, UMass President Marty Meehan cautioned that those numbers aren’t a sure thing. The forecast, presented at a virtual meeting of...
COLLEGES

