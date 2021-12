Ag Secretary Vilsack says fair trade deals and exports are important, and so is enforcement and building trust. Tom Vilsack says America’s trade deals need to be enforced. He says one example is when Canada increased U.S. dairy quotas in the USMCA agreement. “That’s great, except that what they did and the way they structured it is that we’re still essentially selling to the same two or three buyers in Canada who frankly have no need for what it is that the tariff quota has been increased, so they’re not buying it.”

4 DAYS AGO