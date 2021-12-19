Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams arrested on DWI charge

Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams was arrested early Sunday morning on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Jail records in Washington County, Ark., show he was booked at 1:50 a.m. and released at 4:46 a.m. on $765 bond after his arrest in Fayetteville, Ark.

The No. 21 Razorbacks (8-4) are set to meet Penn State (7-5) in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day in Tampa, Fla.

The university did not address Sunday whether Williams would take part in the bowl game.

Williams, a transfer from Missouri, leads the Razorbacks with six sacks on the season. He has 28 tackles (6.5 for loss) in 12 games.

Williams, 24, is a senior. From 2016-19, he was on the roster at Missouri and was arrested in December 2018 on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault. The following July, he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of first-offense peace disturbance.

