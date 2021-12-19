ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

No. 10 USC cancels game against Oklahoma State due to COVID

No. 10 Southern California has confirmed causes of COVID-19 within the program, forcing the Trojans to cancel their scheduled game Tuesday against Oklahoma State.

The nonconference game was to be played in Oklahoma City. It will not be rescheduled.

In a news release issued Sunday, USC said “team activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined.”

The next scheduled game for the Trojans is a Pac-12 Conference matchup against Arizona State on Dec. 30 in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the Trojans defeated Georgia Tech 67-53 in the Colangelo Classic in Phoenix to move to 12-0.

The Tuesday game between Memphis and Alabama State also was canceled because of COVID issues in the Memphis program.

–Field Level Media

