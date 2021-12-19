ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond Set For Homeless Man Charged In Armed Robbery Of Dollar Tree Store In Naperville

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is set for a homeless man who robbed a Dollar Tree Store in Naperville Thursday, according to authorities.

Melvin Lewis, 44, is charged with armed robbery.

DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said around 8:59 a.m. on Dec. 16, Naperville Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store located at 1550 N. Route 59. After an attempt to purchase items was declined, the suspect displayed a knife and demanded cash from the register — totaling $60.

He was taken into custody Friday at a nearby hotel where he had been living.

Bond is set for $1.5 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.

