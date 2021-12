The Carolina Panthers found themselves in the brutal scenario of needing to find an emergency kicker after Zane Gonzalez got hurt during pregame warmups. Gonzalez injured his quad prior to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, putting the Panthers in a very difficult spot with no way to get a replacement in. To make matters worse, the Panthers couldn’t just turn to their punter to take over kicking duties. Punter Lachlan Edwards was born and raised in Australia and has no experience kicking field goals.

