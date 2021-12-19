TJ Watt Wearing Incredible 'Home Alone' and 'Christmas Vacation' Cleats

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers / Justin Berl/GettyImages

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. So far the Titans have not been polite guests. First they stood on the Steelers logo. Then they took a 10-0 lead.

And speaking of the behavior of unwanted guests, have you ever seen "Home Alone"? Well, TJ Watt obviously has since he has Kevin McCallister on one of his cleats today.

On the other cleat is Clark Griswold from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The "Home Alone" shoe features the "Merry Christmas ya filthy animal line," while the "Christmas Vacation" shoe has "Where's the Tylenol?"

This is everything NFL on-field fashion should be about: representing two of the best Christmas movies of all time. Even Todd and Margo would agree with that.