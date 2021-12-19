ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJ Watt Wearing Incredible 'Home Alone' and 'Christmas Vacation' Cleats

 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers / Justin Berl/GettyImages

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. So far the Titans have not been polite guests. First they stood on the Steelers logo. Then they took a 10-0 lead.

And speaking of the behavior of unwanted guests, have you ever seen "Home Alone"? Well, TJ Watt obviously has since he has Kevin McCallister on one of his cleats today.

On the other cleat is Clark Griswold from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The "Home Alone" shoe features the "Merry Christmas ya filthy animal line," while the "Christmas Vacation" shoe has "Where's the Tylenol?"

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers / Justin Berl/GettyImages

This is everything NFL on-field fashion should be about: representing two of the best Christmas movies of all time. Even Todd and Margo would agree with that.

Steelers Depot

TJ Watt And Cam Heyward Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two players headed to the 2022 Pro Bowl that will take place this February in Las Vegas. They are OLB T.J. Watt and DT Cam Heyward. Watt is no surprise, a lock to be voted in. He led all EDGE rushers in the fan portion of the voting, eclipsing 237,000 votes. That was seventh-most of any player in the league. Watt has had a historic season, setting an official franchise record with 17.5 sacks. Despite missing time due to injury, he’s been among the league’s most dominant players and the current favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Five years in the NFL, this will be Watt’s third Pro Bowl appearance.
NFL
Steelers Depot

TJ Watt On Non-Holding Call Against Titans: I Told The Ref I Was Running On A Treadmill

Just like everyone watching at Heinz Field and at home, TJ Watt is baffled the Tennessee Titans weren’t called for holding Sunday afternoon. And I mean Titans plural. Two of them grabbed Watt around the waist late in the first half Sunday. Watt, the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, still got half the sack.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
