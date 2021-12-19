ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets' next 2 games postponed amid COVID-19 surge

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has postponed the Nets' next two games because of the COVID-19 surge that has decimated Brooklyn's roster. Brooklyn's home games Sunday against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday...

92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
Rolling Stone

‘The Ultimate F-You to Fans’: The NBA Won’t Let Omicron Steal the Show. That’s Kyrie Irving’s Job

The freezer-truck drivers had finally hauled off the last of the body bags by early autumn, from a makeshift Covid morgue in the city’s parking lot across the street. And by the time Kyrie Irving turned the corner last Friday evening to the Brooklyn Nets’ riverside practice facility in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, he was let right in. But Omicron had grinched into town for the holidays, and the NBA’s rigorous testing once again provided early indicators of an unrelenting virus. On the 17th day of December, the league had sent its who’s-who to quarantine: eight Nets a-swabbing, seven Bulls...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
