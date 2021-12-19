Demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccination boosters increase before the holidays

People working for the pop-up clinic in Veteran's Park in Norwalk say they started seeing an uptick in testing after Thanksgiving, and has is on the rise heading into the holidays.

The number of people needing a test because of exposure has increased over the last few weeks, while some people want a test for travel.

Dr. Daniel Gottschall, a doctor at St. Vincent's Medical Center, says 80% of patients hospitalized right now are unvaccinated and they are treating more patients in the ICU than in months before.

He stresses the need for people to be vaccinated, boosted and tested within 72 hours before seeing family members this holiday season.

Vaccination clinics will continue Monday through Wednesday at Veteran's Park in Norwalk for ages 5 and up.