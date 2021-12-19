ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccination boosters increase before the holidays

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEc6G_0dR7y87W00

People working for the pop-up clinic in Veteran's Park in Norwalk say they started seeing an uptick in testing after Thanksgiving, and has is on the rise heading into the holidays.

The number of people needing a test because of exposure has increased over the last few weeks, while some people want a test for travel.

Dr. Daniel Gottschall, a doctor at St. Vincent's Medical Center, says 80% of patients hospitalized right now are unvaccinated and they are treating more patients in the ICU than in months before.

He stresses the need for people to be vaccinated, boosted and tested within 72 hours before seeing family members this holiday season.

Vaccination clinics will continue Monday through Wednesday at Veteran's Park in Norwalk for ages 5 and up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Norwalk, CT
Coronavirus
Norwalk, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Norwalk, CT
Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Norwalk, CT
Health
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Thanksgiving#Veteran#Booster#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy