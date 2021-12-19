Bridgeport business owner pays it forward to those struggling during holiday season

Bridgeport business owner Mark Schachter says nothing makes him happier than bringing a smile to the face of somebody going through hard times.

Aron's Journey, a nonprofit run by Isabel Richardson, had not received enough donations to hold their annual toy drive that benefits kids with special needs.

With help from his business partner Nico Padilla, Schachter and his wife were able to surprise Isabelle with a $1,000 donation of gifts to enable the toy drive to happen.

"When I first started the business, I had literal holes in my shoes — and I always said to myself, if I ever get to this point, I would love to give back to the community," said Schachter

Isabelle says she "just can't wait to deliver these toys to my special need kids, because they are so beautiful."