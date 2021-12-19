Power & Politics: A discussion with Assemblymember Kenny Burgos
News 12's Kurt Semder is joined by Democratic Assemblymember Kenny Burgos a number of topics, including mask mandates, closing Riker's Island and how to create a healthier Bronx.
