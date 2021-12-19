ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets postpone next two games as COVID surge targets roster

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Brooklyn Nets have postponed its next two games, including one Sunday night, as COVID-19 infections target the team's roster, the NBA announced.

Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets as well as Tuesday's game against the Washingotn Wizards have been postponed.

The NBA postponed a total of five games, Cleveland at Atlanta, New Orleans at Philadelphia and Orlando at Toronto game.

The decision to postpone the Nets games came as Kyrie Irving became the ninth player on Sunday afternoon to join the roster currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, joining fellow stars Kevin Durant and James Harden on a long list that also includes Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, James Johnson and Bruce Brown.

