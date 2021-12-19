ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid Covid Resurgence, Yale Ends Semester Online, Closes Dining Halls

By Paul Bass
 2 days ago

Yale is encouraging students to leave campus early, moving exams online, and switching to to-go meals as the fall semester ends amid a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

That wave hasn’t led to a significant increase in cases at Yale the way it has at some other universities. At least not yet.

But given the nationwide resurgence, Yale officials emailed all students Sunday listing ways they are helping student leave campus before the dorms officially close on Dec. 23: They can either take final exams and complete other semester-ending work online or postpone them. Some instructors may offer the option of waiving final exams and basing semester grades on already completed work.

The officials — Yale College Dean Marvin Chun, Arts & Sciences Dean Tamar Szabó Gendler, and Graduate School Dean Lynn Cooley — advised students to pack with the possibility in mind of classes resuming remotely when the next semester start on Jan. 18.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the semester in person, but in light of the rapidly changing public health conditions, we ask you to plan for the possibllity that some or all activities will take place remotely at the outset of the semester.”

Yale closed its dining halls on Friday because of the Covid resurgence, making the switch to handing students prepared meals to go. ​“Although Yale College’s infection rates are low, this change is meant to keep them low at a time when other college campuses are reporting sharp increases, in some cases prompting them to switch to remote instruction. Yale’s public health advisers expect Yale College students to finish the semester in person while following existing precautions and making adjustments like this one as necessary,” Dean of Student Affairs Melanie Boyd wrote in a campus-wide email.

Albertus Magnus College had already completed its semester, so it did not face the same questions in recent days, according to spokesperson Sarah Barr.

“We will be requiring tests of all our students as they return to campus in January” and restart an incentive program for community members to get boosters, Barr stated.

Southern Connecticut State University too has also already completed its fall semester. The school will ​“continue to monitor” federal and state guidance in preparing for the start of the spring semester on Jan. 19, reported spokesperson Patrick Dilger.

“Cool Science” Pulls Up To Mauro-Sheridan

Huddled around a high-intensity microscope, Mauro-Sheridan eighth-grader Lauren Sellers and 12 of her classmates gasped as the tiny Abraham Lincoln statue etched into the penny came into full view. The microscope is used by quality-control employees in advanced manufacturing. The Mauro-Sheridan middle schoolers rotated through a 44-foot trailer parked outside...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Elicker Appoints 2 School Board Members, Replaces Critics

Two dissenting voices are leaving the Board of Education, in the wake of Mayor Justin Elicker’s latest appointments. Elicker has decided not to renew the terms of board members Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur and Larry Conaway, who often raised questions about administration policy at board meetings and most often cast dissenting votes along with the one sometimes-dissenting voice on the board, elected member Darnell Goldson.
NEW HAVEN, CT
City Mask Mandate To Stay In Place

As Covid cases are on the rise across Connecticut and the country, the mayor plans to keep New Haven’s mask mandate in place in a bid to curb transmission. Mayor Justin Elicker gave that update Wednesday during the city’s latest virtual Covid-19 press briefing, which was held online via Zoom and YouTube Live.
NEW HAVEN, CT
