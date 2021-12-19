Amid Covid Resurgence, Yale Ends Semester Online, Closes Dining Halls

Yale is encouraging students to leave campus early, moving exams online, and switching to to-go meals as the fall semester ends amid a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

That wave hasn’t led to a significant increase in cases at Yale the way it has at some other universities. At least not yet.

But given the nationwide resurgence, Yale officials emailed all students Sunday listing ways they are helping student leave campus before the dorms officially close on Dec. 23: They can either take final exams and complete other semester-ending work online or postpone them. Some instructors may offer the option of waiving final exams and basing semester grades on already completed work.

The officials — Yale College Dean Marvin Chun, Arts & Sciences Dean Tamar Szabó Gendler, and Graduate School Dean Lynn Cooley — advised students to pack with the possibility in mind of classes resuming remotely when the next semester start on Jan. 18.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the semester in person, but in light of the rapidly changing public health conditions, we ask you to plan for the possibllity that some or all activities will take place remotely at the outset of the semester.”

Yale closed its dining halls on Friday because of the Covid resurgence, making the switch to handing students prepared meals to go. ​“Although Yale College’s infection rates are low, this change is meant to keep them low at a time when other college campuses are reporting sharp increases, in some cases prompting them to switch to remote instruction. Yale’s public health advisers expect Yale College students to finish the semester in person while following existing precautions and making adjustments like this one as necessary,” Dean of Student Affairs Melanie Boyd wrote in a campus-wide email.

Albertus Magnus College had already completed its semester, so it did not face the same questions in recent days, according to spokesperson Sarah Barr.

“We will be requiring tests of all our students as they return to campus in January” and restart an incentive program for community members to get boosters, Barr stated.

Southern Connecticut State University too has also already completed its fall semester. The school will ​“continue to monitor” federal and state guidance in preparing for the start of the spring semester on Jan. 19, reported spokesperson Patrick Dilger.