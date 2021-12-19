Billy Wagner Has Stronger Case Than Trevor Hoffman For Cooperstown

Traditional Stats: 622 PAs, .210/.314/.403, 27 HR, 72 RBI, 32.5 K%, 12.9 BB%. Advanced Stats: .311 wOBA, 101 wRC+, 41.7% Hard Hit Rate, 3.4 fWAR, 3.5 bWAR. When the lockout ends, the Mets will presumably be in the market for another bat. This will be even more prevalent if a Universal DH is implemented, which I think it will be. Thanks to the versatility of players like Eduardo Escobar and Jeff McNeil, the Mets can choose which position to acquire another hitter. They could go after another outfielder, a DH, a third baseman, or the less likely option of signing Freddie Freeman away from the Braves and pushing Alonso to the DH spot. For the option of third base, the Mets can look to free agents like Kris Bryant or to trade options like Matt Chapman and Josh Donaldson.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO