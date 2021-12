SPRINGFIELD – State lawmakers and one of the big teachers’ unions in the state are arm-in-arm on a new proposal to try to make schools safer. Legislation – still being drawn up – would crack down on school districts which do not follow security mandates. And it’s easy for State Rep. Fred Crespo (D-Hoffman Estates) to see how school leaders in Oxford Township, Mich., where four students were gunned down, dropped the ball.

