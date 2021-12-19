ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL Cancels Studio Audience, Reruns Skits Due To COVID

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the spike in COVID cases in the country and the Omicron variant, the last episode of Saturday Night Live of 2021, with host Paul Rudd, canceled the studio audience, gave most of the cast and crew the night off, and re-ran several skits on Saturday...

