Performing Arts

Aix renews Audi

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer festival of Aix-en-Provence has added four years to the...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Rome Opera gets a Sicilian boss

Francesco Giambrone has been confirmed as the incoming sovrintendente of the Opera di Roma. A Sicilian with long experience in arts administration Giambrone, 64, is presently at the Teatro Massimo in Palermo. He is expected to appoint an artistic director to work alongside the incoming music director Michele Mariotti.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Festival Aix-En-Provence Reappoints General Director

The Festival Aix-en-Provence has reappointed its General Director. The organization noted that due to a proposal made by its President, Paul Hermelin during a meeting between the Festival’s Board of Directors on Nov. 16 in Aix-en-Provence, it decided to renew Pierre Audi’s mandate. The first mandate given to...
NEW YORK STATE
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Metropolitan Opera – Online

Throughout the pandemic the Metropolitan Opera made their archive available to audiences throughout the world and we had the opportunity to watch the most extensive library of great operas and legendary stars in our own homes. We still can, although now, unsurprisingly, we have to pay. From old-school legends to...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Live Performance Tonight – Madama Butterfly from Valencia

A special live performance for Slippedisc readers from Valencia’s iconic Palau de les Arts. The audience favourite Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini returns with soprano Marina Rebeka and tenor Piero Pretti in the leading roles is brought to you by courtesy of OperaVision . Sung in Italian. (Subtitles will...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Mozart’s Prague – Australian Haydn Ensemble

December 18 and thereafter for 72 hours, Australian time. You have to pedal fast if you want to catch this one. It’s only available until Wednesday. It looks like it might well be worth it. It’s the Australian Haydn Ensemble livestreamed from City Recital Hall in Sydney. I...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Reports of a beheading at English Touring Opera

We hear that the former BBC Wales orchestra manager Michael Garvey has been appointed interim chief executive of English Touring Opera, starting straight after Christmas. This would appear to indicate the imminent departure of James Conway, the company’s general director for the past 17 years. Conway has been in...
PERFORMING ARTS
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Classi-pop Il Divo star dies of Covid, aged 53

The Spanish baritone Carlos Marin, a cornerstone of the singing group Il Divo, died yesterday in a Manchester hospital of Covid-19. His bandmates Urs Buhler, David Miller, and Sebastien Izambard said: ‘It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.’
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Andrea Bocelli and His Son Matteo on Sharing the Stage & Christmas Traditions

As the most famous living opera singer on earth, Andrea Bocelli is a global superstar whose decades-long career has garnered the Italian tenor international acclaim and crossover appeal, earning nine top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and an international hit with his signature song, “Con te partirò.”
MUSIC
ARTnews

Richard Rogers Dies at 88, Dutch Museums Shutter, and More: Morning Links from December 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AN ARCHITECTURAL GIANT, GONE. Richard Rogers, the famed designer of such gems as the Centre Pompidou, has died 88, Dezeen reports. The avant-garde building of that Paris museum was overseen with Renzo Piano; neither was well-known when they won a competition to design it. Famed for effectively inverting the museum, so that its inner systems were displayed on its exterior, the building “regales the amateur structuralist with its color coding,” the New York Times noted back in 1976, one year before the museum was completed. On Instagram, the Centre Pompidou mourned Rogers as a “genius architect of our building...
MUSEUMS
Slipped Disc

Opera says it has to ‘un-invite’ its audience

New Corona Protection Rules: Oper Frankfurt forced to un-invite further audience members. New corona rules issued yesterday by Hessen forces Oper Frankfurt to tell further audience members not to attend. Oper Frankfurt was told yesterday that, as of December 16, they can only admit a maximum of 530 audience members....
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Madrid renews Ivor Bolton

Scherzo reports that the city of Madrid has approved the next five-year plan of the Teatro Real. That means a contract renewal for music director Ivor Bolton to July 2025, alongside Ignacio García-Belenguer as general director and Joan Matabosch as artistic director. The company has pledged to utilise EU...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
