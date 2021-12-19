ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Local Last-Minute and Skip Shipping Stress

 5 days ago

In this very different Christmas season, many shoppers have experienced supply chain woes and worries about packages getting where they need to be on time. But there are still places to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts where these issues are not a problem. Many local makers who sell on sites such as Etsy and Facebook say they have supplies on hand, can offer local pickup and dropoff options, and some even still have time to turn out a custom design for local buyers. Here are some of those local makers who can still make your Christmas list complete.
