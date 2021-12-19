Winter Garden Christmas parade rescheduled, one week after crash canceled parade

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — It’s been one week since a car crashed in downtown Winter Garden, hitting a car with a family inside and nearly striking an officer, and ultimately canceling its Golf Cart Christmas Parade.

The parade has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

According to city officials, a route map will not be posted due to safety concerns.

They did provide a list of some great viewing locations, including downtown Plant Street, Jesse Brock Community Park and Newton Park.

Last Sunday, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Winter Garden police were preparing to close the roads for the parade.

Winter Garden police said, before the parade reached downtown, a driver of a car approached downtown on Plant Street, traveling at a high rate of speed.

A police officer attempted to slow the driver down and was almost hit by the car.

The driver continued to accelerate, crashing into another car.

The driver ran away and was apprehended by an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction who was in the crowd.

According to police, there were no reported injuries in the large crowd gathered to watch the parade.

Terryous Baker and Elizabeth Chavez Winter Garden police arrested Baker on multiple charges Sunday evening. Police arrested Chavez, a passenger in Baker's car, on an outstanding warrant.

The driver of that car, Terryous Baker, was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple charges. He remains behind bars at this time.