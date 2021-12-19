ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Farmer rescued two kittens, turns out they were leopard cubs

By Jessica Woods
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A farmer who lives in India’s Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district thought he was doing a good thing when he rescued two tiny kittens. They were tiny and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dog Left Chained Outside After Her Owner Died Undergoes Stunning Transformation at New Home

Pancake is a whole new pup after getting a few moments of tenderness after a lifetime of neglect. According to a new video from PETA, Pancake the dog spent most of her life chained up outside her home in Virginia. Fieldworkers from PETA would regularly visit the canine to give the dog affection. Pancake responded to these small acts of kindness by flattening herself to the ground in excitement — hence the pooch's name.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Leopard#Kitten#Male And Female#India Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Elderly dog abandoned at Christmas ‘happy and healthy’ after finding new home

An elderly dog abandoned on the streets of Birmingham just days before Christmas last year is now “happy and healthy” after being rehomed with a new family.Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone and emaciated last December.She was caught by West Midlands Police who took her to the RSPCA and attempted to find her owners.“Molly was wandering along a busy, dangerous road and I believe she’d been dumped there by someone like rubbish,” said RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee.“She was incredibly emaciated, with bones protruding, and had a bad, untreated skin condition.”After tracing her microchip,...
PETS
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Australian Zoo Adopts a 'Megaspider' So Big Its Fangs Can Pierce Human Fingernails

In spite of what most Australians would have you believe, the land Down Under isn't a hot-bed of venomous arachnids. But every now and then, a spider emerges that gives even the most stoic of us a dose of arachnophobia. Take this stunning example of a female funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus) for example, recently handed in to the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales. With a leg-span doubling that of many other members of its species, and fangs long and powerful enough to punch through a fingernail, it's the largest of its kind the park experts have seen.  So what else do...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Animal charity ‘horrified’ after guinea pigs left in ditch to die

Two guinea pigs were “left to die” in a ditch at the roadside in Co Down, an animal welfare charity has said.The pets were discovered by a member of the public who was walking his dog in the Damolly Road area of Newry on Friday and alerted the USPCA.The charity described the animals, which had been dumped in a bag for life, as being in a horrific state of neglect and severe pain.They were treated by USPCA vets but had to be euthanised.USPCA development manager Colleen Tinnelly said the guinea pigs had “clearly been neglected for a long time”.“At this...
ANIMALS
myedmondsnews.com

A happy ending for rescued kittens found under Edmonds home

“Do you want to see our new babies?” asked Erin Comstock when I wandered into Comstock Jewelers in downtown Edmonds the other day. “Yes, they’re in the back room.” And this is what greeted me!. Brian Comstock had heard it first – the odd sound after he...
EDMONDS, WA
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy