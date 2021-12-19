ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

Cover picture for the articleAmong the reasons Americans lack faith in their legislators is the impression that they play by a different set of rules than the rest of America. One key...

Washington Times

Flynn asks court for restraining order against Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over one of her panels’ attempts to get his private phone records. Mr. Flynn filed his suit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, asking the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Mrs. Pelosi and her special committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
MSNBC

Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
New York Post

Protester shouting ‘Let’s go Brandon’ interrupts Pelosi event

A protester shouting the viral anti-Biden phrase “Let’s go Brandon!” interrupted remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday touting the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending law in her hometown of San Francisco. Video of the incident showed Pelosi (D-Calif.) attempting to make introductions at a press...
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement of Congressman Albio Sires

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after Congressman Albio Sires announced that he will retire at the end of his term:. “From City Hall to the State House to the House of Representatives, Congressman Albio Sires has long understood the many challenges New Jersey’s working families face – and has served as their devoted champion for more than two decades. When he retires at the end of his term, our Caucus and the Congress will truly miss his tireless voice For The People.
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
Boston Globe

Schumer will try to change Senate rules if GOP stalls voting bill

WASHINGTON — Stymied by Republicans on voting rights legislation, Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday gave the clearest sign yet that he would try to force a fundamental change in Senate rules if needed to enact federal laws to offset voting restrictions being imposed by Republican-led legislatures around the country.
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
