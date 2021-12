A positive wine story is second to only a positive coffee story in my book. If coffee is my one vice, wine is my guilty pleasure. The good news is that there continues to be more good news related to the consumption of both. A couple of months ago we found that up to five cups of coffee a day helps with a whole host of health issues – provided you don’t load it up with junk. Now, we have our latest study showing the benefits of a beverage we’ve heard about before. Red wine. It’s long been known that red wine in moderation is associated with numerous positive health effects. The key there being moderation of course. A new study is demonstrating exactly how it happens.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO