ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FBI: Artifacts stolen from museums in 1960s, 1970s returned

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocJif_0dR7szAA00
Carnegie Institute Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh (Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh)

PHILADELPHIA — Federal authorities say 15 historical artifacts stolen almost a half-century ago from a number of Pennsylvania museums have been returned to the institutions.

The FBI’s Philadelphia office said the FBI art crime team and other law enforcement agencies repatriated the 18th and 19th century rifles and pistols as well as a Native American silver concho belt in a ceremony Friday at the Museum of the American Revolution.

FBI art crime agents and detectives from the Upper Merion Township Police Department recovered the artifacts as part of an investigation into the 1971 theft and 2018 sale of a rare surviving 1775 rifle made by Pennsylvania master gunsmith Christian Oerter, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Justice Department prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Correction: Homeland Security body cameras story

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a story published Dec. 21 about the use of body cameras by an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security, The Associated Press erroneously reported that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix and Detroit were the first federal officers to wear body cams. Other federal agencies, including the Forest Service, deployed them earlier.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — A security officer leapt over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, newly released video shows. The footage, released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows...
NEWARK, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy