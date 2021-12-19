ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle home engulfed in flames after auto work accident

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGGFF_0dR7rtpb00
Crews respond to house fire at the 8600 block of Beacon Ave S. in Seattle. (Seattle Fire Department)

SEATTLE — Crews responded to a house fire in South Beacon Hill Saturday evening that started as a result of auto work being performed on a vehicle located outside, and spread to the house.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Beacon Avenue South at South Cloverdale Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was already well-involved. The roof collapsed a short time later.

Firefighters searched the first floor of the home and escorted one person out. The remaining occupants on the lower level were able to leave on their own and the second floor of the house was unoccupied.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

The Seattle Fire Department was able to get the fire under control and reported no injuries.

Fire estimators determined the fire was accidental and support from the Red Cross was requested for the displaced residents.

The total damages as a result of the fire are estimated at $500K.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

TruthInGodsWord
5d ago

Though sorry to hear of the loss of the home & belongings, I'm very thankful that all of the occupants got out safely.🙌 As we witness daily across the world, death OFTEN comes suddenly/ unexpectedly by way of fires, accidents/freak accidents, natural disasters, sickness such as Covid, overdoses, etc. Our most important decision in THIS lifetime is to accept Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation through repentance & His forgiveness of our sins. ONLY those saved/ born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ will enter heaven & escape the eternal isolation, physical & emotional torment & torture of hell where there is weeping, wailing & gnashing of teeth, the putrid smell of burning flesh, free falling & NEVER landing, etc. PLEASE, people everywhere, seek the love & Salvation of Jesus Now , before it's too late to do so. 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, several injured when cars, big rigs collide in California on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES — A crash on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles claimed one life and left several other people injured on Christmas Eve, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities responded to reports of the crash in the southbound lanes of the I-5 near Dodger Stadium around 8 a.m. PST. At least two big rigs and seven other vehicles were involved in the collision, fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured after car crashes into barrier

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a barrier Thursday night in Tacoma. The single-car crash shut down Delin Street between Tacoma Avenue South and Wright Avenue. Police said a person suffered life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon Hill#Work Accident#Kiro 7#The Red Cross#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: Polaris recalls 8,800 off-road vehicles due to crash concerns

MEDINA, Minn. — Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota, on Thursday recalled about 8,800 RZR and GENERAL recreational off-road vehicles over crash concerns. According to the recall notice, the steering wheel can separate, resulting in a loss of control. To date, the company has fielded 33 reports of broken or cracked steering wheel spokes, resulting in five rollovers and two injuries.
MEDINA, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shark attack off California’s Morro Bay kills boogie boarder

MORRO BAY, Calif. — A boogie boarder died Friday morning following a suspected great white shark attack off California’s Morro Bay City Beach. A sign posted on the beach Friday morning warned that the water near the area of the beach known as “The Pit” was closed following a fatal shark attack, The Tribune in San Luis Obispo County reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crowds and cancellations meet SEA airport travelers

SEATTLE — Port officials expect roughly 1 million travelers to pass through Sea-Tac Airport in the next two weeks. This holiday rush is standard. But what’s proving challenging is the mounting cancellations — many of them from pinched airline staff due to COVID-19. “As winter weather impacts...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy