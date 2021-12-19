Seattle home engulfed in flames after auto work accident

Crews respond to house fire at the 8600 block of Beacon Ave S. in Seattle. (Seattle Fire Department)

SEATTLE — Crews responded to a house fire in South Beacon Hill Saturday evening that started as a result of auto work being performed on a vehicle located outside, and spread to the house.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Beacon Avenue South at South Cloverdale Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was already well-involved. The roof collapsed a short time later.

Firefighters searched the first floor of the home and escorted one person out. The remaining occupants on the lower level were able to leave on their own and the second floor of the house was unoccupied.

The Seattle Fire Department was able to get the fire under control and reported no injuries.

Fire estimators determined the fire was accidental and support from the Red Cross was requested for the displaced residents.

The total damages as a result of the fire are estimated at $500K.

