Watch Now: How to cope with holiday loneliness, and more videos to improve your life

The Holidays are upon us, so here are 4 burning holiday etiquette questions answered!. Question 1: What is the best way to divide holiday time with your kids after divorce?. First of all, we want to adhere to the court agreement. If there’s none in place, think about what you want to do for yourself. A lot of moms don’t think about themselves this holiday season, so envision that— what do you want to do? As well, think about what makes more sense for your children.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO