ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Watch Now: How to cope with holiday loneliness, and more videos to improve your life

By VideoElephant
Democrat-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some ways to cope with loneliness during the holiday season, five foods that can help prevent cold and flu, and more videos to improve your life....

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

How to cope with grief during the holidays

(CNN) - It is called the most wonderful time of the year, but for many who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be hard. Therapist Jody Baumstein with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life says grief is different for everyone. ”You can’t exactly know...
SOCIETY
WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
WWLP 22News

Tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays

(Mass Appeal) – For people who have lost a loved one, the holiday can be very difficult. Ken Dolan DelVecchio, author, therapist, and Clinical Social Worker is joining me today with tips on how to cope with loss over the holidays. What can you do for someone who is grieving?
SOCIETY
cityline.tv

How To Improve Your Etiquette And Handle Holiday Parties Like A Pro

The Holidays are upon us, so here are 4 burning holiday etiquette questions answered!. Question 1: What is the best way to divide holiday time with your kids after divorce?. First of all, we want to adhere to the court agreement. If there’s none in place, think about what you want to do for yourself. A lot of moms don’t think about themselves this holiday season, so envision that— what do you want to do? As well, think about what makes more sense for your children.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loneliness#Christmas Gifts#Holiday Season#Job Interview#Credit Card
spectrumlocalnews.com

How families with children with disabilities cope with holiday anxiety

Melissa and Michael Nirelli have three rambunctious kids. Like many families, they’re busy with day-to-day life while getting ready for the holidays. “Well, I feel like it’s the hustle and the bustle right now and trying to get everything done and trying to make everything as magical as possible,” Melissa Nirelli said.
KIDS
Santa Clarita Radio

How To Cope With Mental Health Problems This Holiday Season

Mental health concerns have been on the rise since the start of the global pandemic. With so many people dealing with social isolation, loss, unemployment, and fear of the uncertain future, reports of chronic stress, anxiety, and depression have skyrocketed. Now that the holidays are here, experts are concerned that these numbers will only continue to rise.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
cityline.tv

How to Cope With The Holiday Winter Blues

It’s the most wonderful time of the year but Christmas can also hurt. Many people struggle to find the Christmas cheer that others thrive on. Does this sound familiar? This Holiday Season, we may still have PTSD that 2020 and the Pandemic brought. There is anxiety to deal with, for yet another new normal, so people are going to need a few tools to help themselves.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
stgeorgeutah.com

The most wonderful time of the year – or is it? How to combat loneliness during the holidays

FEATURE — The holiday season brings mistletoe, caroling, eggnog, gift-giving, family and friends. However, for a variety of reasons, it can also bring loneliness. A recent survey from the American Association of Retired Persons found that 31% of respondents said they had felt lonely during the holiday season sometime in the past five years, and 41% worried about a family member or friend feeling alone. Though loneliness is common, there are things you can do to enjoy the season, no matter what your situation. Consider these tips.
MENTAL HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Helping grievers during the holidays

Loss is always difficult. However, the holidays present particular challenges to those who have lost loved ones. Whether it is the first year after a loss or if a person has been without a loved one for some time, holidays can bring up both pleasant and painful memories and feelings. The stress of the holidays can compound feelings of grief and loss.
RELIGION
womanaroundtown.com

How to Survive the Holidays as a Parent

The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year – it’s festive, everyone is in good spirits, and there’s an abundance of food and fun to go around. This can be an especially wonderful time as a parent, with lots of family time and bonding activities. However, that doesn’t mean that parenting isn’t challenging during this time of year. There are so many extra people around, and the stress can be pretty high!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
alternativemedicine.com

How to Make the Holidays Less Stressful for the Whole Family

(Family Features) Between changes in routine and visiting family (or having them visit you), the holidays can be emotionally overwhelming and stressful for children and adults alike, even in “normal times.” Add in inclement weather, the desire for a perfect holiday and parents still working, and you have a perfect cocktail for emotional meltdowns.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

How to Cope When Your Spouse Lives with Depression

It’s natural to feel concerned and want to help your spouse if they live with a mental health condition. But self-care is also key — for both of you. When someone you love is going through difficulties, you may focus on supporting them and carrying the weight of many aspects of your life together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

15 Motivating Mantras That Can Improve Your Life

If you want to improve your life but need a motivational boost, using these mantras can help you. These motivating mantras will inspire you to do what it takes to make your life better. Writing mantras can help, or you can use the ones that you find here. Sometimes all...
JOBS
Rutherford Source

New Hallmark Holiday Movies to Watch

If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season. Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and...
MOVIES
alabamanews.net

An Epidemic of Loneliness is Bad for Your Health

Boston Globe Reporter and Author Billy Baker was assigned a story on the link between loneliness and health issues in men. In his new book, We Need to Hangout, Baker details the startling findings he learned concerning lost friendships in adulthood and the debilitating impact it is having on people around the globe.
MENTAL HEALTH
kiowacountypress.net

How to make your long holiday drive more comfortable

For many people, the holidays bring miles and miles of road trips across the country to see loved ones. If you have a long drive ahead of you, it's important to prepare. No one wants to start off the holidays with an uncomfortable ride through bad weather. While you can't always control what happens on the road, you can set yourself up for success with a few essential tips and tricks. Learn how to make your long holiday drive more comfortable with this guide.
MUSIC
Augusta Free Press

Tips for how you can extend the life of your leftover holiday eggnog

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Eggnog has a limited shelf life, but consumers can still indulge post-Christmas cravings, and do so safely, with a few kitchen hacks. Mary Rapoport, consumer affairs and educational director for the Virginia Egg Council, shared some tips in a January 2021 episode...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy