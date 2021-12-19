ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 5 days ago

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 50s, Rain On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures are ahead. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered showers throughout the day. Milder Christmas Eve morning @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ebOLzw4lQy — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 24, 2021 Rain develops and then wraps up by Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the week with scattered rain chances.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Cooler Weather Continues Ahead Of Warming Trend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s Christmas Eve morning. While not as chilly as Thursday, it was still cool and crisp. Friday afternoon we enjoyed plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. Friday night will be cool and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Mild Christmas Eve Followed By A Warmer Christmas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All is calm, all is bright, but not for long. It looks like Rudolph will be working extra hard Christmas Eve because things will be quite cloudy as Santa makes the rounds overnight. Besides all the clouds, Santa and his reindeer might even have a few showers to dodge. A cloudy and mild start to our #ChristmasEve but there is sunshine in store for part of our day! Mid 50s this afternoon. Rudolph will be working hard tonight for Santa with cloudy skies and a few showers in store. Low 60s on #Christmas. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/ISkqoVNF48 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warmup Into The Mid 50s Christmas Eve

Hi Everyone! Generally speaking, we have no weather issues to worry about over the Christmas holiday weeks end and weekend. BUT NOTE as the first of two fast-moving “clipper systems” in the “7 Day Forecast” pass by just to our North, tonight, we could see some VERY LIGHT showers in Northeast Harford County, and Cecil County. #mdwx How the rest of this day, and early tomorrow will square away. NOTE-a "clipper" passing by to the North could give the NE 95 corridor showers. Forecast temps between Bel Air and the Delaware line re in teh upper 20's. Take care in the A.M....
MARYLAND STATE

