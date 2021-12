Fantastic 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Bristol Square, this property is ready for you! The fresh neutral paint across the main level makes the perfect backdrop for your furnishings. Double doors leading from the kitchen to the dining area, chair railings, and a custom chandelier medallion really elevate the look! Enjoy an open floor plan from the dining room to the living room with tons of natural sunlight from the tall windows. 3 generous bedrooms on the upper level include an owner's suite with primary bath featuring a dual vanity. Enjoy the finished walk-up lower level with a full bath and fireplace. Customize this space to fit your needs whether it is used as an in-law suite, a rec room, or to get that workout in from home! Plenty of storage space in the unfinished area. Walk up to the fenced in back patio, perfect for hosting guests or relaxing after a long day at work. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the townhouse and incredible location in South Springfield close to I-95 and FFX County Pkwy, Springfield Town Center and tons of Fairfax County parks nearby. Enjoy and welcome home!

SPRINGFIELD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO