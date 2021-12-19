4041 S. 44th Way

Gorgeous home in gated 55+ community of Canta Mia! - 650 minimum credit required. Gorgeous home in gated 55+ neighborhood in Goodyear's Canta Mia!! This AV Homes Libretto model Floor Plan is barely 3 years old and has never been rented before. Includes excellent upgrades and a backyard with awesome plantings. Landscape service is included so all you have to do is enjoy! This home includes 2 Beds, 2 Full Baths, and a den as well! Havana Electric Sun Shade on the extended back patio, 2 pergolas so you can sit out front or back. The pictures don't do this home justice....come see it! Canta Mia offers a Gated Community with incredible amenities like pools, walking paths, a gym, fire pits, and lots of outdoor common space to enjoy. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. $2000 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, No pets, $20 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO