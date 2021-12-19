ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

4041 S. 44th Way

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article48th St & Broadway, 3 bed 1 bath town home $950/month - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in a great location. Large unit...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

17335 West Jackson St.

Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in Goodyear - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4722 E. Bell Road

Pelican - The Pelican two bedroom home is spacious and inviting. You will enjoy the eat-in dining area, spacious and comfortable living room,large bedrooms, a walk in closet in each bedroom and two private patios on the second and third levels. You can afford to live near work and play!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1106 W. UNIVERSITY DR, #3

Spacious 2BD 2BA Townhome in 3-Plex - Spacious 2BD 2BA Townhome in a 3-Plex. Fenced in Patio in Downtown Mesa. Huge storage closet on patio. Stackable Washer and Dryer-HOOKUPS ONLY! Please remove shoes before entering. Front bedroom has a walk in closet. Newer carpet ***Proof of renter's insurance is required...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1126 W Elliot Rd

Remodeled 2 beds, 1 bath Condo in Chandler - Property Id: 800622. Beautiful remodeled second level condo. Two bedrooms, one bath. Located in chandler near shopping centers; next to 101 and 202 freeway!. Living room with fireplace, high ceiling with a lot of natural sunlight. Brand new washer and dryer...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3629 E Turney Ave #4

Adorable in Arcadia Area - Adorable 1 bedroom apartment right in the Arcadia-Biltmore area. It's the end unit in a 4plex that is located on a large grassy cul-de-sac lot. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, backsplash tile and quartz countertops, smooth top stainless-steel stove, new microwave and dishwasher. The shower was just updated with mosaic tile floor and newly tiled walls. Light, bright, neutral throughout with painted exposed brick walls in living and bedroom. Shared laundry room onsite. 1 Covered carport parking space and street parking available. Near 32nd and Camelback close to shopping, entertainment, freeways, airport. Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
ARCADIA, KS
oucampus.org

5223 N 24 St 206

Phoenix Biltmore Condo 2/2 Golf Tennis Swim Dine - Property Id: 801085. High End Modern Condo fully furnished. Long term seasonal rental preferred. Views of The Biltmore Golf Course, Wrigley Mansion and Piestewa Peek Mountain. Amenities: Pool, Jacuzzi, Gym, Guard Gate, Reserved Parking, Direct access to Biltmore Fashion Park Mall (Saks Fifth Ave and other luxury retailers). Other shopping and dining within biking distance or short drive: Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Snooze, Pizza Bianco, Container Store.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/4/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The Duff Apartments (previously 51st St Apartments) are located at...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2013 N 49th Street

One Bed, One Bath in the Arcadia Area - This cozy one bed, one bath in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, comes with an in-unit washer and dryer and covered parking. Jump on this one right away, it won't last long. Rent: $1,225.00. Water/Sewer: Included. Deposit: $1000.00. Administration Fee: $150.00.
ARCADIA, KS
oucampus.org

18142 W Fairview St

Gorgeous home in gated 55+ community of Canta Mia! - 650 minimum credit required. Gorgeous home in gated 55+ neighborhood in Goodyear's Canta Mia!! This AV Homes Libretto model Floor Plan is barely 3 years old and has never been rented before. Includes excellent upgrades and a backyard with awesome plantings. Landscape service is included so all you have to do is enjoy! This home includes 2 Beds, 2 Full Baths, and a den as well! Havana Electric Sun Shade on the extended back patio, 2 pergolas so you can sit out front or back. The pictures don't do this home justice....come see it! Canta Mia offers a Gated Community with incredible amenities like pools, walking paths, a gym, fire pits, and lots of outdoor common space to enjoy. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. $2000 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, No pets, $20 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8168 W Lynwood St

Beautiful Daravante townhome with a 2-car garage and private yard. Open concept lower level with large kitchen and high ceilings. First floor upgraded to tile flooring. Second floor upgraded vinyl plank flooring. No Carpet area in the home. Large bedrooms on second level with walk-in closet in master. High-end washer and dryer included. Amazing pool in this newer community.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8456 E. Roosevelt St.

2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN SCOTTSDALE!! - FRESH PAINT! NEW FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS AND IN BOTH BATHS! UPDATED KITCHEN & UPSTAIRS BATH WITH NEW CABINETS AND COUNTER TOPS! GREAT 2 BED 1.5 BATH 2 STORY TOWNHOME! KITCHEN HAS FRIDGE, DINING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN,, PATIO, CARPORT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. MINUTES FROM SUN DEVIL STADIUM! EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 101 AND LOOP 202.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1833 East Harvard Street

2 bed/1 bath house, central location walking distance to Children's hospital, easy quick access to downtown Phoenix, Tempe, ASU, Scottsdale and the whole valley. Will be renovated with new flooring, appliances, in unit washer/dryer. Available early December. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1833-east-harvard-street-phoenix-az-85006-unit-4-house/fdc4025b-b13e-480e-b8d7-e44c2aa0040c. Location. 1833 East Harvard Street, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1510.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1033 W 9th St

Super nice remodeled rental in Tempe - Great location and appeal home. This 4bd/2ba/2cg is perfect as a family or investment home. Open floor plan with patio access from the spacious family room. The stunning chef's kitchen features plenty of white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, mosaic backsplash, SS appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. Generous size bedrooms, handsome wood look floors, ample closets, & pristine baths. The sizable backyard offers covered patio, decorative stone, and convenient storage shed. Extended 1 car garage with direct entrance to the house and attached cabinets. Newer roof, AC & water heater. Insulation and windows replaced in 2020. Tracy Blackmon, Realtor, Taylor Street Property Management www.taylorstmgmt.com.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

1215 W Vogel Ave

Quaint Phoenix Bungalow - Detached Phoenix home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on a HUGE lot! Enjoy plenty of backyard space, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options with Metroplex Mall just minutes away. No Cats Allowed. Location. 1215 W Vogel Ave, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1400.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3055 W Lone Cactus Dr

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,101 square feet. The interior features a living room, eat in kitchen, master bedroom with a walk in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, patio and grass back yard.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

7977 W. Wacker Rd. #210

**1 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 600 SQUARE FEET IN PEORIA** - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with 600 square feet located in The Discovery @ the Orchards in Peoria. The interior of this upstairs unit features a living room with a fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, carpet & vinyl flooring and an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a balcony, storage room, covered parking and a community pool.
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

Monterosa

- Come check out this beautifully done open floor plan with a cute front yard! The spacious feel gives it a nice homey touch with all its brand new appliances included, and a completely redone landscaping design. You would not want to pass this up!. $1600.00/Month + tax of $36.80...
ADVOCACY
oucampus.org

1262 N. SANTA ANNA STREET

Convenient Chandler location 4 bedroom 2.5 bath near Dobson & Ray - GATED COMMUNITY - Don't miss out on this prime Chandler home near Dobson & Ray Rd. in the private GATED community of Sandstone Place. Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with beautiful new laminate flooring throughout! NO carpet to be found! New Appliances and beautiful Quartz countertops. This home is steps away from the Community Pool. 650 credit score or higher preferred by Owner. Come see before it gone.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1802 E Missouri Ave

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN THE HEART OF BILTMORE AREA - This charming and beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desirable Beverly Park neighborhood. Located on a corner lot just down the street from the Historic Biltmore Resort. Turn key and Move-in ready! Open floorplan with great room and formal dining area. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and refinished white kitchen cabinets. Bathrooms have been renovated with granite countertops, new tiling in the showers, and rainfall shower heads. .Enclosed patio space can be used for entertaining outdoors. Located just down the street from Madison Elementary for an easy walk to school! Quick and convenient access to Biltmore shopping, fine dining, freeways, local boutiques, Starbucks, airport, hospitals, Downtown Phoenix, and much more! Neighborhood connects to canal providing biking/jogging trail. Beautiful large yard with mature trees and irrigated grass. Tenant pays for utilities and cares for landscaping. Pets on owner approval. $2275 security dep, 250 cleaning dep, 150 rekey/admin fee, first mo rent. Tenant pays additional 2.3% monthly city rental tax.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3301 West Loma Lane

2 Bedroom + 1.75 Bath + 1-Car Garage with Balcony - This cute 2-bedroom, 1.75 bathroom features a 1-car garage and 1 assigned outdoor parking spot along with in-unit laundry. Both bedrooms feature carpet and living area features tile throughout. Enjoy having your own laundry that is conveniently located in-unit. A private balcony makes it easy to enjoy the beautiful Arizona evenings. Please note, only documented assistance animals are allowed at this property. This home is in a great location with easy access to I-17, Grand Canyon University, along with a bus stop right around the corner and a grocery store within a 5-minute walk.
REAL ESTATE

