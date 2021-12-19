NBA postpones Wizards-Nets, Magic-Raptors games

NBA commissioner Adam Silver Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to their Sunday game against Denver being pushed back, the Nets‘ contest with the Wizards on Tuesday will be postponed as well, the league announced. The Nets currently have 10 players in the health and safety protocols, but they did play Saturday night against Orlando, a 100-93 loss. The Nets started three rookies against the Magic, and their bench was comprised entirely of players on 10-day contracts.

The league also announced that the Magic against the Raptors game Monday has been postponed because Orlando’s roster is decimated by injuries and COVID-19.

As our JD Shaw tweets, part of their reason for the postponements is that many of the players who would receive 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions are participating in the G League showcase event, which makes it difficult to find replacements in the short term.