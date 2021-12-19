ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA postpones Wizards-Nets, Magic-Raptors games

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydA3o_0dR7przj00
NBA commissioner Adam Silver Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to their Sunday game against Denver being pushed back, the Nets‘ contest with the Wizards on Tuesday will be postponed as well, the league announced. The Nets currently have 10 players in the health and safety protocols, but they did play Saturday night against Orlando, a 100-93 loss. The Nets started three rookies against the Magic, and their bench was comprised entirely of players on 10-day contracts.

The league also announced that the Magic against the Raptors game Monday has been postponed because Orlando’s roster is decimated by injuries and COVID-19.

As our JD Shaw tweets, part of their reason for the postponements is that many of the players who would receive 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions are participating in the G League showcase event, which makes it difficult to find replacements in the short term.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Raptors' Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton placed in COVID protocols

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Teammate Dalano Banton is in the protocols as well, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. There’s no word on whether either player tested positive for COVID-19, but...
NBA
ESPN

Wizards withstand Walker's big night, beat Knicks 124-117

NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards Nets#Magic Raptors
Hoops Rumors

Raptors place Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn in protocols

The Raptors placed point guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). Toronto now has five players in the protocols, including three starters. In order to address the newly created hole in their backcourt, the Raptors...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald & Review

NBA postpones tonight’s Chicago Bulls game because of Raptors’ COVID-19 outbreak

The NBA postponed Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center after an outbreak left the Raptors without the league minimum of eight available players. It is the third Bulls game postponed because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. The league postponed the Bulls’...
NBA
blackchronicle.com

NBA COVID tracker: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic enters protocols; Raptors vs. Bulls, Nets vs. Blazers postponed

More than 80 players are currently in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Chicago’s game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Brooklyn and Toronto both don’t have the required amount of available players (eight) to be able to play either game.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID tracker: League postpones Raptors-Bulls, Nets-Blazers as number of delayed games moves to nine

More than 80 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Chicago's game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Brooklyn and Toronto both don't have the required amount of available players (eight) to be able to play either game.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Raptors to sign Nik Stauskas

Nik Stauskas is returning to the NBA, according to Marc Stein, who reports that the veteran shooting guard is being signed by the Raptors. While Stein’s report doesn’t offer additional specifics, it seems relatively safe to assume Stauskas will get a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. Stauskas,...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy