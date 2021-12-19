ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-NBA postpones five games due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Corrects total number of games postponed to seven in para three)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The NBA on Sunday announced it had postponed the next two Brooklyn Nets games and games for three other teams due to the high number of players and staff that have entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will also have games rescheduled because of the recent wave of new cases.

A total of seven NBA games have been postponed since last week. On Monday, the Chicago Bulls postponed two games after players and staff members were placed in protocols.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets have been particularly hard hit, with stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving among the nine players unable to suit up due to the protocols.

