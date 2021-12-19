ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Deron Williams beats Frank Gore in boxing exhibition between former NBA, NFL stars

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WG6ho_0dR7p0jp00
Landing a right: Deron Williams connects with a right to the chin of Frank Gore during their bout Saturday night. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Two former stars stepped out of their sports and into the boxing ring, and retired NBA All-Star Deron Williams was a winner Saturday night.

Williams prevailed in a split decision against former NFL running back Frank Gore after a four-round exhibition match in Tampa, Florida, ESPN reported.

The bout was on the undercard to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event Amalie Arena.

The two men traded big, wild punches and pushed each other through the ropes, according to USA Today.

It may have resembled a professional wrestling match at times, but in the end, Williams used his longer reach and scored a third-round knockdown against Gore, The Sporting News reported.

Two judges scored the fight in favor of Williams by votes of 40-35 and 38-37, while a third judge favored Gore by a 38-37 margin, according to The Sporting News.

“I always was a physical point guard,” Williams told reporters after the fight. “I never shied away from contact, and I showed that today. People think basketball players are soft, but I never was one. That’s what I was looking to accomplish here today.”

The Florida State Boxing Commission ruled the bout as an exhibition Friday when it was originally scheduled to be a pro fight, ESPN reported. Because of that, the fight will not be counted on either man’s pro boxing records.

“It was fun,’’ Williams told reporters. “I’m glad I had a chance to get out there and do it. But like I thought coming into this, I’m one and done.’’

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Frank Gore calls for Deron Williams rematch, Williams maintains boxing ‘was a one-off’

Deron Williams has scratched his boxing itch and he’s sticking to his decision to not fight again. The three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist made a successful boxing debut on Saturday, defeating NFL great Frank Gore by four-round unanimous decision in an exhibition bout on the main card of Showtime’s Paul vs. Woodley 2 event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Ex-NBA star Deron Williams finds new lease on life in boxing

Deron Williams has taken a step closer to entering a new chapter in his life as an athlete. Apart from being former NBA stars, Kendall Gill, Lamar Odom and Deron Williams have one interesting thing in common–they have all embarked on a boxing career. On Saturday night, the ring...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Jake Paul
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Boxing#Combat#Espn#Usa Today#Paulwoodley#Showtime#The Sporting News
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to former teammate, UCF star Otis Anderson Jr. getting murdered by father

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
43K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy