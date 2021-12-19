ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs quest for No. 1 seed: Who to root for in Week 15

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs currently control the No. 1 seed in the AFC conference with a 10-4 overall record.

There was a chance that they would surrender that position on Saturday evening, but one of the team’s that the Chiefs needed to win already came up big. The Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t just leave the minutemen looking like pretenders, it also gave Kansas City a one-game lead for the AFC’s top seed.

The Colts aren’t the only team that the Chiefs needed to win to maintain hold of the top spot, though. Below is a quick look at the other teams you should be rooting for in Week 15.

Steelers

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennesse Titans at Noon CT on Sunday. After a 27-3 defeat back in Week 7, the Titans hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City. Should they beat the Steelers in Week 15, they’d secure control of the No. 1 seed for at least the time being.

Pittsburgh is coming off of a 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but they’re still in the playoff hunt and believe they’re capable of getting hot at the right time. Should the Steelers defeat Tennessee, the Chiefs would have a one-game lead over every other team in the AFC for the No. 1 seed. With just three games remaining, that could put Kansas City in a much better position to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills at Noon CT on Sunday. Even though the Bills are currently three games back to the Chiefs, they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City after their win in Week 5. Buffalo is nearly on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture, but a loss to the Panthers would be devastating. Not only could it put them outside the playoffs, at least for the time being, but it’d also make it that much harder for them to tie things up with the Chiefs.

Packers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday. The Ravens are still in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed, but a loss to the Packers would put them two games behind Kansas City. This game won’t directly impact the Chiefs’ hold over the No. 1 seed this week, but it could put Kansas City in a better position to clinch down the line.

FanSided

An open apology to Frank Clark and Kansas City Chiefs defense

Expectations were at an all-time high when the Kansas City Chiefs started the season in September. Coming off of two straight Super Bowl appearances, fans and experts alike expected the Chiefs to dominate offensively and make yet another deep playoff run. While the games were entertaining to begin, it became abundantly clear that the defense was on pace to be historically bad.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in AFC Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs only need a little bit of help to secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs. This week has gone very well for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are already in the clubhouse with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to assume control over the AFC West. New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts last night also proved to be beneficial for Kansas City, which would lose a tiebreaker to the Patriots on conference record but now have a better overall record than the AFC East leaders.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Justin Herbert is better than Patrick Mahomes,” Marcellus Wiley makes his choice in the battle of the quarterbacks

Two of the National Football League’s up and coming best quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes faced off against each other in the fixture between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs came out with a 34-28 victory in the high profile encounter as Mahomes’ side earned the bragging rights temporarily over his direct competitor Herbert.
NFL
