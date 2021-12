BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to the cold temperatures Friday, December 24, shelters will be open in Erie County and Buffalo for those in need. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.

