Bicyclist dies in crash with pickup truck driver on Hwy 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck driver along Highway 101 Saturday evening in Clatsop County, the Oregon State Police said.

Troopers responded to the scene around 6:11 p.m. Saturday on Hwy 101 near milepost 25.

According to OSP’s investigation, 34-year-old Jesse Holmes was driving a Nissan Frontier northbound along the highway when he left his lane and struck 59-year-old Zane Belshe who was riding his bike along the northbound shoulder.

Belshe did not survive the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

Police did not immediately release further details on any ongoing investigation.

The highway was closed for about 4.5 hours after the crash.

