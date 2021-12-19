ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves Reveals the Real Story Behind ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme

By Jacklyn Krol
 6 days ago
Eleven years later, Keanu Reeves finally revealed the story behind the "Sad Keanu" meme. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor explained the actual circumstances behind the 2010 photo of him seemingly sulking on a park bench that went viral over a decade ago. When asked if...

