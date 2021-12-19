The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is now free on the Epic Games Store

Ubisoft has surprised everybody with a free game, but there is one upfront requirement that may be a problem for many. The free game is available only via PC code, which means if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, or any other platform that isn't the PC, you're out of luck. That said, if you do have a PC, and you don't mind using the Ubisoft Connect PC client, you can now grab Anno 1404 History Edition for free, however, the download must be completed before December 14, when the game will return to its normal price.

