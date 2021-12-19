ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is now free on the Epic Games Store

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 2 days ago

Epic Games has unveiled The Vanishing of Ethan Carter as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December. If you’ve not heard of it...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Controversial Game Free for Everyone

Epic Games Store has new free games, including one that is quite controversial. As always, these free games are limited to the Epic Games Store, which means they are PC codes. That said, they are 100 percent free for all users of the digital storefront. To be a user costs nothing, so these aren't free games locked behind a reoccurring paywall like PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Nintendo Switch Online, or Prime Gaming. And once downloaded, the games are yours to keep, however, they are tied to the account which you downloaded them with.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Is Giving Everyone a Classic Game for Free

Ubisoft has surprised everybody with a free game, but there is one upfront requirement that may be a problem for many. The free game is available only via PC code, which means if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, or any other platform that isn't the PC, you're out of luck. That said, if you do have a PC, and you don't mind using the Ubisoft Connect PC client, you can now grab Anno 1404 History Edition for free, however, the download must be completed before December 14, when the game will return to its normal price.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Epic Games Store#Ons
sirusgaming.com

Epic Games Store Reportedly Giving Away 15 Free Games This Month

A new report says Epic Games Store will give away 15 free games within this month. According to Dealabs user Billbill-Kun via VGC, a known leaker for his PS Plus line-ups recently, Epic Games Store will be giving away 15 free games starting on December 16, 2021 starting with a free copy of Shenmue 3. This will also happen when the store will launch its end of the year sale that will run until January 6, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamingideology.com

Epic Games Store free games LEK: Daily Christmas drops to return, Shenmue 3 first?

Last year, the Epic Games Store ran an incredible Christmas promotion, offering free downloads of games daily for 15 days. And according to one reliable source, this money-saving event is making a comeback this month. Dealabs is a French website that has a strong track record of accurately predicting PS Plus lineups well before the free PS4 and PS5 games are officially announced by Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Shenmue 3 for free on the Epic Games Store, a new game as a gift every day

As expected, Epic Games Store launches the free Christmas games initiative starting on December 16 with Shenmue 3, the last episode of the Yu Suzuki saga, now available for free download for 24 hours only. Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist determined to avenge his father’s death....
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

It's a miracle - the Epic Games Store has a shopping cart now

It’s a legendary day in the world of video game news. If you can believe it, the Epic Games Store now has a shopping cart feature. This much-desired addition to one the biggest video game platforms on PC comes only three years after the initial release of the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
carthrottle.com

10 Free Driving Games You Should Play Right Now

Spent all your money on car parts and bills, but still need to get your racing fix? Download one of these free PC games to fill the void without the hurt wallet - because broke people need gaming too!. With the growing costs associated with sim racing these days, it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Shenmue III and 13 Other Games Will Be Offered for Free on the Epic Games Store This Month – Rumor

Shenmue III and 13 other games will become available for free on the Epic Games Store starting next week, according to rumors circulating online. Earlier today, a new rumor that has surfaced on Dealabs, where accurate PlayStation Plus leaks have been appearing in the past few months, reveals that the Epic Games Store will be giving away 14 free games starting with Shenmue III on December 16th. The end-of-year sale will also begin on the digital storefront on the same day, and it will end on January 6th.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has daily free games, starting with Shenmue 3

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale started today, with lots of discounts and that but more importantly: 15 days of free video games. They're starting with one that I'm certainly curious enough to play for free but not buy: Shenmue 3. Yeah gwan, I'll grab that. Epic are also going wild with coupons again, giving a £10 (or $10) coupon on every game you buy which costs at least £13.99 (or $14.99). Given Epic's habit of paying for timed exclusives, they do have discounts on some games you'll not get elsewhere, or at least not with those vouchers.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

System Shock remake now due release in 2022

Developer Nightdive Studios has announced that their highly anticipated System Shock remake is now being published by Prime Matter, and it’ll release next year. Hopefully. In a new update to the game’s longrunning Kickstarter campaign, Nightdive Studios has announced that “the System Shock remake is going to be published by Prime Matter,” and that patient backers can now look forward to a beta sometime in “early 2022.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy